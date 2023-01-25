Gorge Local — In Business: Sustain Home offers natural approach to home design

Tiny homes and small apartments have become increasingly popular today, as people are beginning to prefer more modest and compact accommodations. Of course, the other fact is that smaller apartments are more widely available and more economical too. You can’t expect to fit full-sized complex kitchens in our modern-day cramped apartments, and this is where we need well-designed kitchen islands that occupy minimum space while providing maximum functionality. And the bathroom brand Falper is here to help us! Falper has dipped its toes into kitchen design with the Small Living Kitchens concept. With the Small Living Kitchens, Falper wanted to transform the experience of kitchens in small homes. It includes islands that are designed to make tiny kitchens feel spacious and luxurious. It brings the sophisticated layouts of larger kitchens to small homes in a more compact and streamlined form.

