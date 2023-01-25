ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Salmon, WA

The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Pope Francis' Whisper-Soft "Being Gay Isn't a Crime" Mic Drop, Shady Providence Health Profits, and Arkansas Anti-Drag Bill Would Include Shakespeare and Mulan

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland: How you gonna...
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Young Voices: The Earth Project (includes photo gallery)

The White Salmon Library gallery is exhibiting The Earth Portrait Project, “All Hands On Earth,” until Jan. 31. White Salmon artist Cyndi Strid made an earth globe and then asked students and adults of all ages to hold the earth and state what they love about it.
WHITE SALMON, WA
KGW

10 Oregon restaurants, chefs nominated for 2023 James Beard Awards

PORTLAND, Ore — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards on Wednesday. Among the nominees for the so-called “Oscars of the food world" are 10 Oregon restaurants, wineries and chefs. This year, Oregon has four nominations for national awards: Portland's Kann...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day

If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
OREGON CITY, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Friends launch ‘Treasures in Hi-Res’ photo contest

Friends of the Columbia Gorge — a Portland-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting, preserving, and stewarding the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area — is now accepting submissions for its eighth annual photo contest, centered on the theme of “Treasures in Hi-Res.” This year’s contest sponsor is Pro Photo Supply of Portland, which has sponsored the contest since 2017.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Dr. Marta Cronin announces CGCC departure

Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College since July 2018, has announced her pending resignation, effective June 30. “After much discussion and serious consideration, my husband and I have decided to relocate back to the East Coast for family-related reasons,” Cronin wrote in a message to staff and faculty on Jan. 10. “Know that this was not an easy decision. CGCC is a wonderful institution with really dedicated faculty and staff. I have enjoyed working with you and getting to know many of you. I look forward to watching CGCC continue to evolve and thrive.”
THE DALLES, OR
kptv.com

‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the first day of the Lunar New Year over the weekend, but this year it started off on a somber note. Venus Sun is the Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement for the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland. She said she learned about the shooting that morning before they kicked off their Lunar New Year Celebration. The shooting did weigh on people’s minds, but Sun said they wanted to continue with their festivities.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

“Ripcord” premiering in Bingen this week

Big Britches Productions will open their first show of the season, “Ripcord,” on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. “Ripcord” is a comic drama by David Lindsay-Abaire and Joe Garoutte is bringing it to the stage as both set designer and director. Lindsay-Abaire,...
BINGEN, WA

