Read full article on original website
Related
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Pope Francis' Whisper-Soft "Being Gay Isn't a Crime" Mic Drop, Shady Providence Health Profits, and Arkansas Anti-Drag Bill Would Include Shakespeare and Mulan
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland: How you gonna...
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
kptv.com
Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Sellwood is on the road to recovery after he had a stroke at work earlier this month. “He is incredibly upbeat and given what’s taken place, has optimism towards the future is very high.”. Akhil Kapoor was preparing food for a company...
columbiagorgenews.com
Young Voices: The Earth Project (includes photo gallery)
The White Salmon Library gallery is exhibiting The Earth Portrait Project, “All Hands On Earth,” until Jan. 31. White Salmon artist Cyndi Strid made an earth globe and then asked students and adults of all ages to hold the earth and state what they love about it.
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs nominated for 2023 James Beard Awards
PORTLAND, Ore — The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards on Wednesday. Among the nominees for the so-called “Oscars of the food world" are 10 Oregon restaurants, wineries and chefs. This year, Oregon has four nominations for national awards: Portland's Kann...
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
columbiagorgenews.com
Friends launch ‘Treasures in Hi-Res’ photo contest
Friends of the Columbia Gorge — a Portland-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting, preserving, and stewarding the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area — is now accepting submissions for its eighth annual photo contest, centered on the theme of “Treasures in Hi-Res.” This year’s contest sponsor is Pro Photo Supply of Portland, which has sponsored the contest since 2017.
columbiagorgenews.com
Dr. Marta Cronin announces CGCC departure
Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College since July 2018, has announced her pending resignation, effective June 30. “After much discussion and serious consideration, my husband and I have decided to relocate back to the East Coast for family-related reasons,” Cronin wrote in a message to staff and faculty on Jan. 10. “Know that this was not an easy decision. CGCC is a wonderful institution with really dedicated faculty and staff. I have enjoyed working with you and getting to know many of you. I look forward to watching CGCC continue to evolve and thrive.”
kptv.com
‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the first day of the Lunar New Year over the weekend, but this year it started off on a somber note. Venus Sun is the Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement for the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland. She said she learned about the shooting that morning before they kicked off their Lunar New Year Celebration. The shooting did weigh on people’s minds, but Sun said they wanted to continue with their festivities.
Chronicle
FBI Joins Search for 8-Year-Old SW Washington Boy Missing Since Last Summer; Grandparents Face Charges
The FBI and the Vancouver police are trying to locate an 8-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in more than six months. Breadson John’s family members who live in the area have said he isn’t missing, but they haven’t told police where he is, officials said.
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
columbiagorgenews.com
“Ripcord” premiering in Bingen this week
Big Britches Productions will open their first show of the season, “Ripcord,” on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. “Ripcord” is a comic drama by David Lindsay-Abaire and Joe Garoutte is bringing it to the stage as both set designer and director. Lindsay-Abaire,...
‘Amazed I wasn’t dead’: Survivor testifies in trial of suspected Clark County serial killer
Clark County prosecutors’ case against suspected serial killer Warren Forrest hinges on DNA evidence found on the grip of a dart gun Forrest allegedly used in the 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland. That dart gun might never have come to law enforcement’s attention if Forrest, 73,...
theregistryps.com
Aukum Group Buys 154-Unit Meadow Brook Place Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., for $38.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 — HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is excited to announce the $38.5 million sale of Meadow Brook Place Apartments, a 154-unit, garden-style, value-add apartment community in Vancouver, Washington. Even in the challenging lender environment, the HFO team was able to use their vast marketing...
Convicted murderer Warren Forrest accused in second 1974 homicide after DNA breakthrough
Twenty feet and a wall of plexiglass in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court separated Norma Jean Lewis from the man she has accused of abducting and assaulting her nearly 50 years ago when she was a Ridgefield High School student. On Tuesday, the first day of what’s expected...
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Oregon Health Authority: High levels of lead found in eczema cream for kids
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dangerously high levels of lead were found in a skin cream advertised to treat eczema in young children, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The OHA is asking people to avoid using the skin cream, known as "Diep Bao," while it's being investigated. One baby in...
Comments / 0