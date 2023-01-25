ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Kathy Kolasa: Data slim on weight loss supplement

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Uw9p_0kQRejwJ00

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight helps reduce your risk for COVID and other respiratory infections. Use a proven and safe weight loss method.

Q It’s January I am hearing from many of my patients a desire to lose weight. Several have asked me about GoLo. KC, Greenville

A I typically don’t talk about specific products in this column but friends and local registered dietitian nutritionists also have asked if this is a safe and effective product. One even sent me a commercial filled with typical testimonials to watch. All the actors said something like “I have tried everything and this is the first product that helped me lose lots of weight without even trying.” Michael Moseley, a fourth year Brody School of Medicine student spent time with the ECU Family Medicine nutrition team. Since he likes doing research we asked him to investigate. Here is what he learned about the product.

The GoLo Release heavily advertised on TV is a capsule supplement priced at $59.95 and marketed as a safe weight loss tool with a huge list of benefits beyond weight loss. While these results sound great, I would advise any patient seeking weight loss to try a scientifically proven method instead. The claims for these supplements are broad, ranging from supporting glucose or sugar metabolism and controlling cravings to balancing hormones like insulin related to weight, and most interestingly, helping with normal DNA synthesis.

While some of these claims are supported by the company’s own studies, others are impossible to measure, prove or disprove. For example, it is easy to check blood sugar via a finger stick or measure weight over time, but it is not possible to check DNA synthesis in the body to ensure it is “normal.”

Unfortunately, it’s hard to prove or disprove many of the claims. This like many other companies making over-the-counter weight loss products advertises huge success in weight loss by their customers. They say anyone can do this without having to change their eating habits or be more active. However, the little bit of data I could find shows weight loss comes from people who were required to take part in a structured meal and exercise plan along with taking the supplement. What do you think? Is it the supplement, or dieting and exercise that leads to the weight loss?

The supplement says it includes a blend of “natural” ingredients: Rhodiola rosea, Berberis vulgaris, Gardenia jasminoides, lagerstroemia and salacia. Many of these ingredients have been around for hundreds of years and have been used in traditional Asian medicine. If you were to ask your doctor about these ingredients, it is possible he/she would not have heard of them since most have not been carefully researched in humans. Even so, many of these ingredients have some evidence of how they work in laboratory tests or in animals.

For example, lagerstroemia, salacia and gardenia do work to inhibit multiple enzymes, such as alpha-glucosidase, which is required for the full digestion of sugars and their absorption into the body. By blocking full digestion of food it could support a claim that it lowers blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These scientific findings are exciting but results of studies in animals or in a lab bench study do not always work the same in humans. So, we know very little about possible side effects of taking the supplements. Companies often will report that there are no known side effects associated with their ingredients. Just because they are not known, does not mean they do not exist.

A good example of an ingredient with risks is berberine, which is found in many weight loss supplements and can also be taken by itself. Berberine is linked to several possible side effects including hepatotoxicity, a potentially deadly condition where liver cells become damaged from buildup of toxic chemicals.Along with this, Berberine works in the body the same way as the medication Metformin. Metformin is an extremely common medication used by people with diabetes. If taken together the risk of dangerously low blood sugar can occur. It is important to not to mix supplements and medications, especially when they work similarly.

Ultimately, while many weight loss supplements advertise fantastic results with a huge range of health benefits, there are simply not enough data to support their use. Ask your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist to tailor a proven safe and effective way to lose weight.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Amazon is expanding into healthcare with a prescription plan but a Farmville pharmacy sees some concerns

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Amazon has launched a $5.00 per-month unlimited, generic prescription drug delivery service. The new service, Rxpass, will offer delivery of about 60 generic drugs, such as the average anti-inflammatory, antibiotics, and high blood pressure medications. The program won’t use insurance. However, people with government-funded coverage are...
FARMVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools

HAVELOCK, Craven County — The City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved an amendments to allow barnyard animals at public institutions of secondary education (grades 9-12). The purpose of this to allow first-hand learning experiences for the students to increase career/interest opportunities. Havelock High School has purchased two Nigerian...
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Housing authorities help to combat high prices, short supply of houses in 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Homebuyers and renters continue to struggle when finding affordable housing with high prices and rising interest rates. But according to Wayman Williams with the Greenville Housing Authority, there’s another issue that’s expected to continue throughout the year. “With the economics of it, the over price burden for housing, housing rents, in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern. The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather. Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a month into the new year and Lenior County has recorded its first rabid animal. The Lenoir County Health Department says tests confirm the raccoon found between Pink Hill and Deep Run had rabies. Last year, there were eight rabid raccoons found in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

North Carolina Wesylean’s Dunn Center getting a makeover

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Dunn Center at North Carolina Wesleyan University has received multiple grants that will allow for the renovation of various spaces in the facility. The Dunn Center is NCWU’s concert venue and will be getting $14,000 from the DeLeon Carter Foundation. The money will go...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
publicradioeast.org

‘Everything is different’: Ukrainian finds new home with Winterville family

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago, prompting millions of Ukrainians to seek safety across Europe and North America -- including Eastern North Carolina. Grant and Heather Jones of Winterville took in 29 year-old Mariia in November under Uniting for Ukraine’s sponsorship program. Right now, sponsorship is the only pathway for displaced Ukrainians seeking refuge in the U.S. Grant began looking for ways to help out Ukrainians soon after the war broke out.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

“It’s more than an investment in a building, it’s an investment in the community:” Pitt County Sheriff new facility breaks ground

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new home. Sheriff Paula Dance and county leaders broke ground on a new facility on New Hope Drive. “You often hear law enforcement officers referring to each other as family and that is true,” said Dance. “That is my family that you […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk still targeting late Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A severe storm system moving across the Gulf Coast states could trigger moderate gusts and damaging winds across Eastern NC on Wednesday. Most backyards and communities across the area may initially experience considerably cooler temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies by sunrise. A mixture of 30s/40s with a light southerly breeze is expected.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 in Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night. Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy