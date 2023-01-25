ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU's BJ Bud Archives works to preserve LGBTQ+ History

When an iconic gay club was scheduled for demolition to make way for a newer building, an effort was launched to save the 307 Lounge. Though the building didn’t escape its fate, its destruction helped build something in its stead. Phoenix Pride and Marshall Shore, Hip Historian, responded to...
Freshman Austin Nunez has already made his mark in ASU basketball

It didn't take long for freshman guard Austin Nunez to settle in and make an impact on the ASU men's basketball team. Originally from Garden Ridge, Texas, Nunez was a basketball sensation in the state. In his senior season for Wagner High School, he averaged 28.1 points per game, along with 2.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
Men's, women's basketball fall short at home

ASU men's basketball entered the weekend on a four-game winning streak with the opportunity to pick up two critical wins at home. Still, it came up short in both games, struggling to create offense with losses to UCLA 74-62 and USC 77-69. UCLA game. The high-profile matchup against 5th-ranked UCLA...
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins

After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
