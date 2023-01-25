Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
statepress.com
ASU's BJ Bud Archives works to preserve LGBTQ+ History
When an iconic gay club was scheduled for demolition to make way for a newer building, an effort was launched to save the 307 Lounge. Though the building didn’t escape its fate, its destruction helped build something in its stead. Phoenix Pride and Marshall Shore, Hip Historian, responded to...
statepress.com
ASU men's tennis team looks to right wrongs after a disappointing last season
The 2021-22 season for the ASU men's tennis team ended on a bitter note. A 4-0 sweep at the hands of Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 Championship Tournament concluded an up-and-down campaign for the Sun Devils who finished with a disappointing 9-15 record. Going into this season,...
statepress.com
Olympic sports roundup: Léon Marchand breaks NCAA record for 400 individual medley
The ASU swim and dive team had a record-breaking weekend in one of the year's most anticipated college swim meets. The No. 1 Sun Devil men's team beat No. 2 Cal 211-87, and the women beat the No. 11 Golden Bears 191.5-96.5 at Mona Plummer Aquatic Center on Saturday. An...
statepress.com
Freshman Austin Nunez has already made his mark in ASU basketball
It didn't take long for freshman guard Austin Nunez to settle in and make an impact on the ASU men's basketball team. Originally from Garden Ridge, Texas, Nunez was a basketball sensation in the state. In his senior season for Wagner High School, he averaged 28.1 points per game, along with 2.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
statepress.com
McCain Institute, Cronkite School launch task force to tackle disinformation threats
The McCain Institute at ASU announced earlier this month it is creating a task force alongside the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication to fight disinformation in the media landscape. The task force on Defeating Disinformation Attacks on U.S. Democracy will be made up of experts on disinformation,...
statepress.com
Men's, women's basketball fall short at home
ASU men's basketball entered the weekend on a four-game winning streak with the opportunity to pick up two critical wins at home. Still, it came up short in both games, struggling to create offense with losses to UCLA 74-62 and USC 77-69. UCLA game. The high-profile matchup against 5th-ranked UCLA...
statepress.com
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins
After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
statepress.com
Maricopa County Recorder's proposal offers solutions to the 'late early' ballot problem
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer released a proposal outlining several recommended changes to election procedures earlier this month, including one that would eliminate the possibility for voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day. The reforms come after the 2022 midterm election in Arizona left Maricopa County subject to...
