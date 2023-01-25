Effective: 2023-01-25 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Indiana, Wayne County. In Ohio, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke and Shelby Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult and negatively affect commuters in this area.

