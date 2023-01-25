Effective: 2023-01-27 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 15 knots will produce a southward flowing longshore current in the surf zone. * WHERE...Beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents at the beaches can knock swimmers off their feet or into deeper water, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents. The longshore current will also increase the risk of rip currents near piers and jetties.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO