Effective: 2023-01-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Story; Tama; Wright Area of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Overnight Friday into Saturday .A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop Friday night into Saturday over portions of central into northern Iowa. Snowfall will spread in from the west overnight Friday, expanding eastward. Heaviest snowfall is expected to fall in an east west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors, where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible, especially west of Interstate 35. Heavy snowfall rates of an inch an hour or greater is likely within the heaviest banding. Snowfall will then exit eastward Saturday afternoon and evening. It remains possible for the axis of heaviest snowfall to shift outside of the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors. Monitor forecast updates for any possible shifts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA ・ 55 MINUTES AGO