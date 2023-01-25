Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Carroll, Cerro Gordo by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Story; Tama; Wright Area of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Overnight Friday into Saturday .A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop Friday night into Saturday over portions of central into northern Iowa. Snowfall will spread in from the west overnight Friday, expanding eastward. Heaviest snowfall is expected to fall in an east west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors, where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible, especially west of Interstate 35. Heavy snowfall rates of an inch an hour or greater is likely within the heaviest banding. Snowfall will then exit eastward Saturday afternoon and evening. It remains possible for the axis of heaviest snowfall to shift outside of the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors. Monitor forecast updates for any possible shifts. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Turner by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Turner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monona by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Monona WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Thurston County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
