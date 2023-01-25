Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 04:32:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 15:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren Gusty Winds this afternoon A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon. Shortly after sunset...winds will begin to diminish. Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.
hometownstations.com
19-year-old Van Wert man facing multiple charges for armed burglary changes his plea
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man charged after a burglary where a person was injured has changed his plea. 19-year-old Johnathon Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, felonious assault, theft, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street. Two people were in the home at the time. The suspects had a gun and allegedly beat one of the victims with it, sending the victim to the hospital. Miller will be sentenced in February on the charges.
