ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Central star lineman makes college football choice

KALAMAZOO, MI – Taahleak Lewis picked up his first college football scholarship offer before he played a snap of varsity football. Three years later, the Kalamazoo Central star defensive lineman has picked his college football destination. Lewis committed this week to the University of Findlay, an Ohio-based Division-II program...
KALAMAZOO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC

The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cloud 9 Magazine

Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added

Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
MUSKEGON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program

A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
WYOMING, MI
My Magic GR

Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?

For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy