Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central star lineman makes college football choice
KALAMAZOO, MI – Taahleak Lewis picked up his first college football scholarship offer before he played a snap of varsity football. Three years later, the Kalamazoo Central star defensive lineman has picked his college football destination. Lewis committed this week to the University of Findlay, an Ohio-based Division-II program...
MLive.com
Reigning state champs collide in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – The reigning Division 3 and Division 4 boys basketball state champs met Tuesday for a nonconference showdown in Schoolcraft, where the Eagles hosted Wyoming Tri-unity Christian. Despite jumping out to a 15-2 lead, the D3 winners couldn’t quite close the deal against the D4 defending champs,...
localsportsjournal.com
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings for week of Jan. 24
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Conference championship races are starting to take shape on high school basketball courts around Grand Rapids, and several games this week will go a long way toward determining who takes home titles. Tuesday’s boys hoops showdown between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and South Christian and...
High school hoops roundup: CC, K-Central pull ahead in conference
Catholic Central now has 69 straight conference wins dating back to February 17th, 2017. K-Central pulls ahead in 1st place in the SMAC.
Buddy’s Pizza plans second Grand Rapids area location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Detroit-style pizza chain Buddy’s Pizza is opening a second location in the Grand Rapids area. The chain is planning a carry-out restaurant at 3957 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township just north of Grand Rapids, the company said in a news release. It will be the company’s 22nd location in Michigan, and second in the Grand Rapids area. The company opened up a location at 4061 28th St. SE in Kentwood in 2019.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Tim Kloska commits to Army
West Catholic senior running back Tim Kloska announced Wednesday that he is committed to Army to play college football after previously being committed to Air Force
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added
Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
Fox17
Roads closed after Muskegon crash knocks down poles, expected to last 5–6 hours
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash in Muskegon has resulted in a road closure that is expected to last well into Wednesday evening. The Muskegon Police Department says electric poles are down after they were hit at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Western Avenue. We’re told parts of Yuba...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
mibiz.com
West Michigan startup selected for Gordon Food Service-backed accelerator program
A new venture from West Michigan serial entrepreneur Garrick Pohl has been selected to join a Chicago-based accelerator program launched by Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service and its innovation and investment arm Relish Works. Pohl’s FreshPost LLC is among the five early stage startups selected from more than 500 global applicants...
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
Comments / 0