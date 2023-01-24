SBLive Sac-Joaquin Section's Fab 15 boys basketball rankings: Despite defeats, top-ranked Modesto Christian toughening up
Modesto Christian is playing teams near and far, and no one argues the Crusaders' spot in these Sac-Joaquin Section power rankings, which emphasizes strength of schedule.
Defending SJS Division I champion Modesto Christian last week beat state-ranked St. Joseph-Santa Maria 68-67 in a Martin Luther King showcase, rolled Tracy in Tri-County Athletic League play 59-42 before falling to two powers in the Quincy Shootout in Illinois.
MC will play a league schedule the rest of the way and should, barring any stunning league losses, be the No. 1 seed in the section Division I playoffs.
No. 2 Folsom had its 11-game winning streak halted, falling to Moreau Catholic-Hayward in a nonleague game 70-63. Top ranked by The Sacramento Bee, Folsom has big wins over SBLive ranked No. 3 Jesuit, No. 4 Inderkum and No. 6 Capital Christian - all in nonleague contests.
Jesuit, ranked second by The Bee, has not had the services of 6-foot-7 Stanford-bound guard/forward Andrej Stojakovic for the entire Delta League schedule due to a foot/ankle issue but he is expected back for the playoffs.
Stojakovic, eager to return to play, learned this week that he made the McDonald's All-American game, becoming just the third Sacramento-area player to land such an honor.
The other two: Demarcus Nelson of Sheldon-Sacramento in 2004 before heading to Duke and 6-foot-10 Jordan Brown of Woodcreek-Roseville in 2018 before heading to Nevada.
The upset of the week in the section was Vacaville topping Vanden-Fairfield 60-59 in Monticello Empire League action as center Nathan Schnell powered inside for 26 points - and then was engulfed by students who poured onto the floor at Harold Youngblood Gymnasium.
Vacaville moved to 16-5 overall and 4-0 in the MEL. The rematch is Feb. 2 at Vanden.
1. Modesto Christian (16-6)
Last week: 1
Results (2-2): Beat St. Joseph-Santa Maria 68-67, West-Tracy 59-42, Lost to St. Rita (Illinois) 80-72, Vashon (Missouri) 60-41.
Next game: Wednesday at Tokay-Lodi (2-15)
2. Folsom (20-2)
Last week: 2
Results (3-0): Beat Granite Bay 69-56, Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills 53-42, Lost to Moreau Catholic-Hayward 70-63.
Next game: Friday at Del Oro-Loomis (16-7)
3. Jesuit-Carmichael (16-4)
Last week: 3
Results (3-0): Beat Riordan-San Francisco 63-52, Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove 74-50, Franklin-Elk Grove 58-48.
Next game: Friday vs. Cosumnes Oaks (6-14)
4. Inderkum-Sacramento (17-2)
Last week: 4
Results: (2-0): Beat Bella Vista-Fair Oaks 102-70, Antelope 88-52.
Next game: Wednesday at River Valley-Yuba City (8-13)
5. Atwater (23-0)
Last week: 5
Results: (1-0): Beat Patterson 84-47.
Next game: Wednesday at Golden Valley-Merced (13-9).
6. Capital Christian-Sacramento (15-6)
Last week: 6
Results: (2-1): Lost to Salesian-Richmond 67-56, Beat Christian Brothers-Sacramento 7-65, Del Campo-Fair Oaks 62-51.
Next game: Wednesday vs. Rio Americano-Sacramento (18-4)
7. St. Mary's-Stockton (17-4)
Last week: 9
Results: (3-0): Beat Lodi 58-40, Lincoln-Stockton 62-53, Campolindo-Moraga 61-52.
Next game: Wednesday vs. Tracy (4-16)
8. Edison-Stockton (15-3)
Last week: 11
Results: (2-0): Beat Linden 84-31, Bear Creek 62-58.
Next game: Wednesday vs. Weston Ranch-Stockton (11-9).
9. Rio Americano-Sacramento (18-4)
Last week: 10
Results: (3-0): Beat Sacramento 86-60, Vista del Lago-Folsom 72-48, Whitney-Rocklin 72-60.
Next: Friday vs. Christian Brothers-Sacramento (11-11).
10. Lincoln-Stockton (17-3)
Last week: 7
Results: (2-1): Beat Pleasant Valley-Chico 57-55, Tracy 71-50, Lost to St. Mary's-Stockton 62-53.
Next game: Friday at Tracy (4-16)
Bonus:
11. Vanden-Fairfield (14-8)
12. Woodcreek-Roseville (16-6)
13. Sacramento (16-6)
14. Laguna Creek-Elk Grove (18-4)
15. Grant-Sacramento (11-7)
