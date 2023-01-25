ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranbury Township, NJ

Gov. announces second extended deadline for property tax relief program

During his State of the State Address on Jan. 10, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the state is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the relief.
Ferrante to serve as Cranbury mayor

A familiar face returns as mayor to lead Cranbury’s Township Committee. The five-member Township Committee voted for Committeeman Mike Ferrante to serve as mayor for 2023 at a reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. “Thank you to my fellow Township Committee members for supporting me to take on the mayor’s...
