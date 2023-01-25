ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

You told us: Better performance or battery life? This wasn't close at all.

Polled readers want longer battery life from 2023's smartphones. The first month of 2023 is just about wrapping up, and we’ve already seen a few flagship phones launching. But we’re expecting some high-profile launches next month thanks to the Galaxy S23 series and OnePlus 11. Nevertheless, we were...
Robb Report

Bowers & Wilkins’s Newest In-Ear Wireless Headphones Promise a Solid 5 Hours of Play Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Make no mistake, wires are still essential for traditional headphones when audiophile-quality performance is demanded, but for on-the-go listening, premium earbuds offer convenience, simplicity and comfort. Yet anyone looking for a pair of the latter faces a bewildering array of choices. That challenge just got easier with two brand-new designs announced today from Bowers & Wilkins, whose Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 represent the second generation of the brand’s acclaimed True Wireless models. True Wireless means just that—no wires connect...
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The Verge

Garmin adds FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch

While smartwatch makers like Apple and Samsung are delving into rugged fitness, Garmin is shoring up its advanced health features. Today, the company announced that it’s adding FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The EKG app will allow Venu 2 Plus owners to record a 30-second electrocardiogram...
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Galaxy A14 5G: Which budget phone is right for you?

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a midrange phone, so you'll pay more than the A14 5G; however, that extra money comes with great perks like a better camera system, more power and RAM, and a better display.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal

Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
CNN

The best computer speakers of 2023

CNN Underscored extensively tested 10 top computer speakers over the past few months, ranking them based on factors like their design, audio quality, connectivity features and more to find the best computer speaker on the market.
The Verge

Samsung’s putting embedded sensors in the next Galaxy Book OLED touchscreen

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 will feature an OLED panel that uses on-cell technology that embeds sensors directly into the display to create a thinner and lighter touchscreen. The company’s display-making arm announced that it has started to mass-produce the technology for notebooks and says it will come with “some models” of the “next-generation Galaxy Book series” (via ZDNET).
Engadget

What to buy if you want to start producing music at home

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. These days it’s...
Phone Arena

The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses

Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
Android Headlines

Here your first look at the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus' first tablet

Earlier today, a well-known tipster confirmed that the OnePlus Pad will launch on February 7. It will launch alongside the global variant of the OnePlus 11, during a launch event in India. Now, another tipster partnered up with MySmartPrice to give us the very first proper look at the OnePlus Pad.
CNET

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for 2023

There are plenty of features you'll want to look out for when it comes to soundbars, but by far the most popular and requested by CNET's readers us is Dolby Atmos audio. Like DTS:X, Dolby Atmos differs from standard surround sound by adding height to your music and movies for a more dynamic and immersive listening experience. The best Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver exceptional audio that often stacks high above the competition.

