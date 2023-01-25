If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Make no mistake, wires are still essential for traditional headphones when audiophile-quality performance is demanded, but for on-the-go listening, premium earbuds offer convenience, simplicity and comfort. Yet anyone looking for a pair of the latter faces a bewildering array of choices. That challenge just got easier with two brand-new designs announced today from Bowers & Wilkins, whose Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 represent the second generation of the brand’s acclaimed True Wireless models. True Wireless means just that—no wires connect...

1 DAY AGO