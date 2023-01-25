Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Motorola unveils the ultra-affordable Moto E13 with 5,000mAh battery and AI-powered camera system
Alongside several new additions to Motorola's affordable phones, Motorola announces today the most affordable of them all, the Moto E13. Priced at only €119.99, this phone packs the essentials with a big 5,000mAh battery cell, Dolby Atmos support, and an AI-powered camera system. The Moto E13 is official with...
Android Authority
You told us: Better performance or battery life? This wasn't close at all.
Polled readers want longer battery life from 2023's smartphones. The first month of 2023 is just about wrapping up, and we’ve already seen a few flagship phones launching. But we’re expecting some high-profile launches next month thanks to the Galaxy S23 series and OnePlus 11. Nevertheless, we were...
Bowers and Wilkins launch S2 versions of Pi7 and Pi5 wireless earbuds
British hi-fi brand Bowers & Wilkins has launched new versions of its Pi7 and Pi5 true wireless, featuring upgrades in several areas. The most notable boost for its Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 is an increase in battery life, extended by five hours for each model, bringing them to 16 and 19 hours respectively.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: which earbuds are the better fit for you?
Apple's premium AirPods Pro take on the sporty Beats Fit Pro to see which are the better buy.
Bowers & Wilkins’s Newest In-Ear Wireless Headphones Promise a Solid 5 Hours of Play Time
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Make no mistake, wires are still essential for traditional headphones when audiophile-quality performance is demanded, but for on-the-go listening, premium earbuds offer convenience, simplicity and comfort. Yet anyone looking for a pair of the latter faces a bewildering array of choices. That challenge just got easier with two brand-new designs announced today from Bowers & Wilkins, whose Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 represent the second generation of the brand’s acclaimed True Wireless models. True Wireless means just that—no wires connect...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
TechRadar
I love JLab's teeny tiny cheap wireless earbuds, even if I'm scared of losing them
At CES 2023, budget-friendly earbuds (and other stuff) brand JLab showed off a few new models, including some super-small true wireless earbuds called the JLab JBuds Mini, and I just had to stop by to see them up close. Being close was necessary, you see. On account of them being so small.
The Verge
Garmin adds FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch
While smartwatch makers like Apple and Samsung are delving into rugged fitness, Garmin is shoring up its advanced health features. Today, the company announced that it’s adding FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The EKG app will allow Venu 2 Plus owners to record a 30-second electrocardiogram...
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Galaxy A14 5G: Which budget phone is right for you?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a midrange phone, so you'll pay more than the A14 5G; however, that extra money comes with great perks like a better camera system, more power and RAM, and a better display.
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal
Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with up to 54 day battery life now US$199.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch is now discounted by up to 43% at Amazon in the US. The wearable is available for US$199.99 in Sunburst Yellow or Flame Red and has an MSRP of US$349.99, meaning you save US$150. The wearable is also discounted at Amazon in the UK, where...
The best computer speakers of 2023
CNN Underscored extensively tested 10 top computer speakers over the past few months, ranking them based on factors like their design, audio quality, connectivity features and more to find the best computer speaker on the market.
The Verge
Samsung’s putting embedded sensors in the next Galaxy Book OLED touchscreen
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 will feature an OLED panel that uses on-cell technology that embeds sensors directly into the display to create a thinner and lighter touchscreen. The company’s display-making arm announced that it has started to mass-produce the technology for notebooks and says it will come with “some models” of the “next-generation Galaxy Book series” (via ZDNET).
Millions of Android and iPhone owners warned of huge network switch off starting next month
UK operators are preparing to pull the plug on 3G for good next month. Vodafone will kick off the gradual process in February, starting with Plymouth and Basingstoke. And millions appear to be totally oblivious about the huge move. The third-generation technology is now 20 years old and most places...
Engadget
What to buy if you want to start producing music at home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. These days it’s...
Phone Arena
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
Android Headlines
Here your first look at the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus' first tablet
Earlier today, a well-known tipster confirmed that the OnePlus Pad will launch on February 7. It will launch alongside the global variant of the OnePlus 11, during a launch event in India. Now, another tipster partnered up with MySmartPrice to give us the very first proper look at the OnePlus Pad.
CNET
Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar for 2023
There are plenty of features you'll want to look out for when it comes to soundbars, but by far the most popular and requested by CNET's readers us is Dolby Atmos audio. Like DTS:X, Dolby Atmos differs from standard surround sound by adding height to your music and movies for a more dynamic and immersive listening experience. The best Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver exceptional audio that often stacks high above the competition.
