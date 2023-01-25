ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Herald

Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
them.us

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
MACON, GA
NME

Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
PHOENIX, AZ
Digital Music News

John Mayer Announces Spring Tour for 2023 – North American Dates

John Mayer has announced a solo acoustic guitar tour for spring 2023 in North America. Here are the dates. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in March in New Jersey, running through April and closing in Los Angeles. Tickets for these dates will go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 9 am local time at JohnMayer.com. Ticket presales start on February 1 at 9 am local time. Fans can sign up at the website to access presale tickets. A limited number of VIP packages will be available that include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more.
NEWARK, NJ

