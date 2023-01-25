Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Related
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
NME
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
The 10 greatest old school death metal vocalists
Obituary frontman John Tardy says these are death metal’s Hall Of Fame singers, and who are we to argue
Nickelback bringing back ‘Those Days’ with Las Vegas stop on ‘Get Rollin’ Tour
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “If Today Was Your Last Day,” would you go see Nickelback? Well, get ready to feel like a “Rockstar” and “Photograph” some memories on the band’s new tour. Just make sure not to “Burn It to the Ground.” Rock band Nickelback announced Monday their “Get Rollin” Tour, named after the band’s […]
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Beck and Phoenix plan 'Summer Odyssey' 2023 tour: See the dates
Beck and Phoenix are set to embark on a co-headline Summer Odyssey tour. Announcing the Live Nation led the 19-city run with a joint press release and social announcements. See the dates.
Digital Music News
John Mayer Announces Spring Tour for 2023 – North American Dates
John Mayer has announced a solo acoustic guitar tour for spring 2023 in North America. Here are the dates. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in March in New Jersey, running through April and closing in Los Angeles. Tickets for these dates will go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 9 am local time at JohnMayer.com. Ticket presales start on February 1 at 9 am local time. Fans can sign up at the website to access presale tickets. A limited number of VIP packages will be available that include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more.
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
Comments / 0