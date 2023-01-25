John Mayer has announced a solo acoustic guitar tour for spring 2023 in North America. Here are the dates. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in March in New Jersey, running through April and closing in Los Angeles. Tickets for these dates will go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 9 am local time at JohnMayer.com. Ticket presales start on February 1 at 9 am local time. Fans can sign up at the website to access presale tickets. A limited number of VIP packages will be available that include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more.

