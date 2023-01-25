Read full article on original website
Black America Web
CeCe Winans Releases New Music Video and Prepares for Tour
(Los Angeles, CA) – The year 2022 was filled with record breaking moments for gospel singer, CeCe Winans. The chart-topping soloist completed a national sold out tour; released her 6th book- “Believe For It: Passing on Faith To The Next Generation” (K-LOVE Books), taped 10 episodes for season two of her popular YouTube Show, Generations; hosted her first annual Generations Women’s Conference that drew thousands of registrants to Nashville, TN on Mother’s Day Weekend and wrapped the year on a high note with a special tribute performance at the Kennedy Center Honors. Her hit single, “Goodness of God” is streaming over 1.3 million views per week; and if all that isn’t enough, Winans received GMA Dove Awards top honors: Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for the singer’s first live album, Believe For It, that doesn’t appear to be losing any steam.
Elite Daily
6 BTS Music Video Filming Locations In California You Can Visit IRL
Despite announcing their hiatus last year, BTS is still up for three Grammy nominations at this year’s awards show, including for their “Yet To Come” music video. Rumors that BTS filmed “Yet To Come” while in Las Vegas for their Permission to Dance on Stage shows proved to be true when “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” premiered in June. However, this isn’t the group’s only music video shot in the U.S.. There are enough BTS music video filming locations in California alone that you could gather your ARMY friends and plan a trip around them.
Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera have announced a 2023 North American tour with Lamb of God. The run will take place amid Pantera's already scheduled appearances at festivals as well as dates opening for Metallica. View all of the tour dates further down the page. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM...
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Digital Music News
John Mayer Announces Spring Tour for 2023 – North American Dates
John Mayer has announced a solo acoustic guitar tour for spring 2023 in North America. Here are the dates. The tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off in March in New Jersey, running through April and closing in Los Angeles. Tickets for these dates will go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 9 am local time at JohnMayer.com. Ticket presales start on February 1 at 9 am local time. Fans can sign up at the website to access presale tickets. A limited number of VIP packages will be available that include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more.
Richard Dawson Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour
Richard Dawson has announced his first-ever tour of the United States. The English singer-songwriter will perform headlining sets in New York and Los Angeles; he’ll also open for the metal band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at select East Coast stops on their international tour. Find the full list of tour dates below.
