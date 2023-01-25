ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 69 Eyes announce west coast shows for May

Finnish goth rockers The 69 Eyes will return to the U.S. this spring for a round of western U.S. tour dates along side Pretty Boy Floyd. The ‘Gotta Rock US Tour’ kicks off on May 5th in Phoenix, AZ, and tackles Los Angeles, Anaheim and more before concluding in Las Vegas on May 13th.
PHOENIX, AZ

