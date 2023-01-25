Winter weather updates: storm warning over, State Police respond to more than 40 crashes

This article is available free as a public service. If you can, please subscribe to IndyStar to support our work.

The winter storm warning for Central Indiana has come to an end, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was originally in place until 7 p.m. Wednesday. By the afternoon NWS meteorologists began updating their outlooks as snowfall tapered.

Snowfall totals were expected to vary across the state . Indianapolis residents were expecting 5-8 inches; by noon the city recorded about three inches.

Residents in the area north of Interstate 70 to Interstate 69 were expecting the most snow, with totals in Lebanon predicted at 6-10 inches, according to NWS.

Temperatures were toasty compared to those from the deep freeze that accompanied the Christmas-week storm a few weeks ago. As the snow moved through Wednesday, the high was estimated to reach about 35 degrees in Indianapolis. Colder air arrives on Thursday with a high near 32 degrees.

The impacts from the snowfall Wednesday were expected to be greatest from 4 a.m. until noon, according to NWS.

For updates on school closings in the Indianapolis-area, click here . For updates on storm impacts, other closings and travel advisories, see below:

3:10 p.m.: Winter weather advisory has ended for Central Indiana

NWS has ended its winter weather advisory for Central Indiana.

"Now that the majority of the snow has ended, and conditions appear to be improving across the area, basically, there's no need for those headlines anymore," meteorologist Mike Ryan told IndyStar.

"There's still some snow showers out there," Ryan added. But, he said, "it's light (and) we're not expecting a lot of impact from it."

Ryan said they're expecting scattered snow showers Thursday, with accumulation in some areas that could reach half an inch.

The weekend forecast was less clear at this point, he said.

"I do think there are some chances for snow going forward through the weekend and into early next week, but we'll have a lot more detail on that once we get into the weekend."

2:30 p.m.: Indiana State Police respond to 44 crashes since 4 a.m.

1:40 p.m.: Marion County, Central Indiana storm warning downgraded to advisory

NWS has downgraded Marion County and much of Central Indiana above the I-70 from a winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory.

For Central Indiana, a warning can mean six inches or more of snow in under 12 hours, or eight inches or more in under 24 hours, according to NWS . An advisory ranges from two to five inches of snow within 12 hours.

12:30 p.m.: NWS updates on progress of the snow storm

Indianapolis had about 2.8 inches of snow, as of 12:20 p.m., from Wednesday's storm, said NWS meteorologist Andrew White.

"Due to the melting and compacting of the snow, we probably won't end up with too much more than what we have now," White said of snow accumulations in the city.

Snow totals in the city have been lower than predicted due to warmer temperatures than expected and compaction of the snow. Even as additional snow has fallen over the past hour, snow totals have slightly decreased due to the heavy snow compacting on top of itself, White said.

Heavy snowfall should be over by around 2 p.m., but flurries will continue intermittently during the next few days in Indianapolis, according to NWS.

"Our plan continues to be all hands on deck," Indianapolis Department of Public Works spokesperson Imani Keith told IndyStar. "We currently have 60 trucks and over 100 crew members out addressing roads in 12 hour shifts. This will continue as weather conditions persist....We are continuing to urge residents to limit themselves to necessary travel only. This will allow crews to continue to treat the roads as quickly as possible."

Marion County has issued a travel advisory.

All other Central Indiana counties previously issued travel advisories, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security .

Hamilton and Johnson counties have travel watches in place, which means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. In a travel watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended.

Hendricks, Hancock, Madison, Boone, Shelby and Morgan counties have travel advisories in place. A travel advisory is the least severe level and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation. Individuals should use caution or avoid those areas during a travel advisory.

About 550 AES customers were without power as of 10:40 a.m., according to the company's outage map .

Troopers in the Indianapolis-area are responding to several crashes, said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Expect hazardous conditions and slow down during your morning commute, said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

The roads began transitioning from wet to snow-covered and slick around 4:15 a.m., said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

"Stay home if you can, but if you are out please, please slow down," Perrine said.

The snowfall is expected to impact morning commuters in Indiana.

Heavy snow is expected to fall between 7 a.m. and noon in Indianapolis Wednesday. Indy residents will see 5-8 inches of snow, according to the latest forecast.

Meteorologists are cautioning residents to pace themselves and take breaks while shoveling. The snow will be heavy and wet, according to forecasters.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will activate 60 Snow Force drivers to pre-treat roadways.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Indy Snow Force will have 60 trucks and more than 100 team members working 12-hour shifts to address the roadways. The Indy Snow Force Viewer Map will be live, which shows where roads along standard routes have been recently plowed or treated with salt.

The Marion County Circuit Court, Marion County Superior Courts, Marion County Small Claims Courts and Marion County Clerk’s Office will delay opening until noon on Wednesday due to the winter storm, according to an order from Judge Amber Collins-Gebrehiwet.

