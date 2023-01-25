Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm’s funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge
Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Washington City Paper
Expert Insights: Top Cryptos to Buy Today for 2023 Gains
Enduring the crypto market cycles requires great patience, and while 2022 undoubtedly was a bear market year, experienced investors know that when the outlook is poorest can actually signal the bottom is near. This makes it the perfect place to go against the consensus and start looking at top crypto to buy at bargain prices.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Jim Cramer Recommends This Investment Over Buying Crypto
Bitcoin has had a strong rally over the past few days, but Cramer isn't buying in.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.
cryptogazette.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero
Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
CoinTelegraph
Data shows pro Bitcoin traders want to feel bullish, but the rally to $23K wasn’t enough
Bitcoin (BTC) price had a mixed reaction on Jan. 25 after the United States reported a 2.9% gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Still, the sum of all goods and services commercialized between October and December grew less than 3.2% from the previous quarter.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Price Predictions: Solana (SOL), Aptos (APT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
The crypto market has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023. While this is good news for crypto investors, they should tread carefully. Just because a coin is doing well today does not translate to handsome returns later. Here are the three top-performing currencies for today: Solana, Aptos, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But, what kind of short-term returns can you expect from them? Let’s find out.
cryptogazette.com
XRP Is Expecting An Imminent Surge
It’s just been revealed that XRP is expecting an imminent surge. Check out the latest reports about the price of digital asset. According to the latest reports, there is a closely followed crypto strategist who believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin.
nulltx.com
3 Crypto Projects With Innovative Features: Kusama (KSM), BudBlockz (BLUNT) And Gala (GALA)
As the crypto world tries to recover from the collapse of FTX and the growling bearish market, traders are locked in a battle to find the next significant token. It is safe to say that no one so this coming. A year ago, crypto was booming, and prices of big tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum were at an all-time high.
theblock.co
Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water
Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
bitpinas.com
Crypto Job Listings | Magic Eden, Chainlink, Filecoin Foundation | Jan. 25, 2023
Welcome to today’s edition of BitPinas Crypto Job Listings, where we bring you the latest job opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. If you’re looking for your next career move, be sure to check out the listings below. Find more crypto jobs at https://bitpinas.com/job/. Strategy & Business...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) Witness Steep Decline; Flasko (FLSK) Looking To Help Investors Recover Loss
When you intend to invest in the cryptocurrency market, you must choose tokens that have the highest potential to provide huge returns. Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) might be obvious choices for many investors with their records, but they might not be the best token for 2023. Both tokens...
u.today
XRP Continues to Attract Investors Who Are Ready to Spend
According to CoinShares' latest report on funds flows into cryptocurrency-focused investment products, XRP managed to end the previous week in positive territory again. Invested volume in XRP-focused products this time stood at $600,000. Recall that $3 million flowed into these instruments earlier in January, but then $300,000 more of that...
bitpinas.com
Binance Now Allows You to Transfer Crypto to Your Bank in the Philippines
Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has enabled a feature that allows users in the Philippines to transfer their cryptocurrency holdings directly to their bank account, the company recently announced. With this new feature, Binance users in the Philippines can transfer their cryptocurrency holdings to their bank accounts and have them arrive...
