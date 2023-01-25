ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm’s funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
AUSTIN, TX
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptos to Buy Before the Next Surge

Bitcoin continues to prove why it is a favorite among investors. Ethereum's firm grasp on the DeFi niche doesn't look to be weakening. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Washington City Paper

Expert Insights: Top Cryptos to Buy Today for 2023 Gains

Enduring the crypto market cycles requires great patience, and while 2022 undoubtedly was a bear market year, experienced investors know that when the outlook is poorest can actually signal the bottom is near. This makes it the perfect place to go against the consensus and start looking at top crypto to buy at bargain prices.
cryptogazette.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Price Should Add Another Zero

Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin’s price should add another zero. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,022. Check out the latest price analysis:. Bloomberg analyst addresses Bitcoin price. Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Price Predictions: Solana (SOL), Aptos (APT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)

The crypto market has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023. While this is good news for crypto investors, they should tread carefully. Just because a coin is doing well today does not translate to handsome returns later. Here are the three top-performing currencies for today: Solana, Aptos, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). But, what kind of short-term returns can you expect from them? Let’s find out.
cryptogazette.com

XRP Is Expecting An Imminent Surge

It’s just been revealed that XRP is expecting an imminent surge. Check out the latest reports about the price of digital asset. According to the latest reports, there is a closely followed crypto strategist who believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin.
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
bitpinas.com

Crypto Job Listings | Magic Eden, Chainlink, Filecoin Foundation | Jan. 25, 2023

Welcome to today’s edition of BitPinas Crypto Job Listings, where we bring you the latest job opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. If you’re looking for your next career move, be sure to check out the listings below. Find more crypto jobs at https://bitpinas.com/job/. Strategy & Business...
u.today

XRP Continues to Attract Investors Who Are Ready to Spend

According to CoinShares' latest report on funds flows into cryptocurrency-focused investment products, XRP managed to end the previous week in positive territory again. Invested volume in XRP-focused products this time stood at $600,000. Recall that $3 million flowed into these instruments earlier in January, but then $300,000 more of that...
bitpinas.com

Binance Now Allows You to Transfer Crypto to Your Bank in the Philippines

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has enabled a feature that allows users in the Philippines to transfer their cryptocurrency holdings directly to their bank account, the company recently announced. With this new feature, Binance users in the Philippines can transfer their cryptocurrency holdings to their bank accounts and have them arrive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy