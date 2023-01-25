Read full article on original website
Palmer Feed presents “Sack It. Don’t Wrap It” proceeds
SAN ANGELO, Texas — This year’s ‘Sack it. Don’t Wrap it’ campaign provided thousands of dollars to service agencies. Every year, Palmer Feed organizes the campaign at Christmas time. On Tuesday, managers presented checks to West Texas Boys Ranch, Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding and the West Texas Rehab Center. This year, Palmer employees sacked more than […]
The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is looking for interns
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is looking for more interested students to fill show-specific internship positions. The Stock Show will be held Febuary 2 – 19, 2023 and applications are still open for interns to assist with the arrival and show days. “These internships are an excellent […]
San Angelo Area Wineries Gain Respect Nationwide
Wine has never been more popular. When most people think of fine wine they think of Napa, Sonoma, France, and Italy. You can add Texas to that list. Texas wines are now winning awards over wines made in some of the world's premiere wine-producing areas. With Valentine's Day, the season of love coming up, wine becomes an important part of a romantic evening. It is not the time for experimentation or guesswork.
BREAKING: City of San Angelo Opens Warming Shelter & Needs Volunteers
SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo on Tuesday has opened up its warming shelter for the next few days for people needing to get out of the freezing weather. The following message was sent out by the City of San Angelo:. The City of San Angelo...
LIVE! Daily News | Will San Angelo's Homeless Shelter Ever Reopen? Expert Weighs In
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Amy Mizell-Flint with the San Angelo Club House join the show to talk about the homeless shelter in San Angelo. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
San Angelo’s 2023 homeless census
The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition will conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
Ignoring the Elephant in COSA-DC’s Board Room
SAN ANGELO, TX — During the most recent meeting of the City Council, the City of San Angelo Economic Development Corporation (COSA-DC) attempted to revise its bylaws. The central focus of the revisions was to remove from city staff purview the act of hiring the director of economic development, the executive leader of COSA-DC. That position has been vacant since July 2022 and the City has engaged a headhunter to find a new one. Effectively, by reading the bylaw revision, the COSA-DC board of volunteer directors appointed by the City Council wanted to be the hiring party for the new director, not the city manager. In the ensuing discussion, the board denied it was attempting to remove the city manager from the hiring process. Rather, the board wanted to insure it had a say in choosing the director, which is the case now, as currently allowed by the city manager.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 26, 2023
Between 7 a.m yesterday and 7 p.m today, 15 people were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Arrests for Auto Theft, Evading Cops & Weed Possession Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana and Controlled Substances. 38-year-old Homer Valdez was arrested by San...
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
San Angelo Reacts to Possible Winter Weather This Week
If you want to see a good rumor in action, start telling folks around San Angelo that a winter storm is headed our way. People tend to react in a couple of ways. First, there is the Texas bravado. The attitude is, "Hey, I have a big ole pickup truck and I ain't afraid of a little snow. Second, are the people who immediately go into survivalist mode.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
Vehicle pursuit leads to methamphetamine bust of over 200 grams
Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with marijuana and open alcohol containers.
Drug Dealer High on the Devil's Lettuce Caught After High Speed Chase in San Angelo with Enough Fentanyl to Kill 400 People
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing Fentanyl, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana. 32-year-old Roberto Mejia was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies early Sunday...
