utoledo.edu
Women & Philanthropy Accepting Applicants for 2023 Grant Cycle
The deadline to apply for a grant from Women & Philanthropy at The University of Toledo is Friday, Feb. 17. UToledo students, faculty and staff are eligible to apply for funding of up to $50,000. To be considered for a grant, follow the application guidelines and complete the grant application by the deadline, available on the Women & Philanthropy website.
utoledo.edu
Three UToledo Faculty Recipients of 2022 Arts Commission Merit Awards
A trio of faculty in the UToledo College of Arts and Letters are recipients of The Arts Commission’s Merit Awards for 2022, which recognizes outstanding local literary, performing and visual artists. Dr. Ayendy Bonifacio, an assistant professor of U.S. ethnic literary studies, received the award for Literary Arts; Deborah...
utoledo.edu
University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022
The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
utoledo.edu
University Wellness, UToledo Pharmacies Offering Diabetes Programming
According to the CDC, about 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, with 90-95% of them being Type 2 diabetics. In addition, some people may have prediabetes with no clear symptoms, which places them at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future. The good news is prevention and...
utoledo.edu
‘Paws on Campus’ Brings Canine Comfort to Students
Paws on Campus is back for spring semester. Sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, the biweekly program brings therapy dogs to Carson Library to help students de-stress and support their mental health. The next Paws on Campus is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Faculty Member Among YWCA’s 2023 Milestones Honorees
Amy Chang, an adjunct professor at UToledo who teaches cello and chamber music, was recently announced as a member of the YWCA’s Class of 2023 Milestones Honorees. The 28th Annual Milestones: A Tribute to Women Awards will be held in person at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, as part of Women’s History Month. Registration will open later this month.
findlay.edu
University of Findlay Welcomes Secret Service Agents to Campus
United States Secret Service agents provided a hand-on learning opportunity for University of Findlay students and information for those considering a career in the Secret Service. In total, 40 students (UF softball players and high school commits) took part in six scenarios, serving as agents operating protection details. Adam Daniels...
13abc.com
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
utoledo.edu
UToledo to Host Panel Discussion on Title IX, History of Women’s Athletics
The University of Toledo will host a panel discussion on Title IX and the historical impact it has had on women’s athletics on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at noon in the Main Event Space Room 1005 on the first floor of the Carlson Library. It is free and open to the public.
Family settles lawsuit over Stone Foltz's hazing death; 'largest payout' by public university in state history
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging to a fraternity has reached a $2.9 million settlement with Bowling Green State University. The attorney for Stone Foltz’s family called the settlement “the largest payout by a public university in a hazing case...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds commitment from DL out of Ohio to 2024 recruiting class
Michigan has reached into Ohio for another commitment, this time adding a defensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class. The player is Ted Hammond, a 6-foot-5 and 258-pound DL out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. Hammond held a number of Power 5 offers from around the country at the time of his commitment, including from Iowa, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and others.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
travellens.co
22 Best Things to Do in Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, Ohio, is a stunning city, teeming with many attractions. Here, you'll find Cedar Point, home to Steel Vengeance, America's best roller coaster. But Sandusky has much more to offer than roller coasters and waterparks. It's also home to the world's largest geode, ancient lighthouses, classic theaters, wine tastings, ferry...
13abc.com
Fired school staffers charged after alleged mistreatment of special needs student
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Two of three former school staffers who were fired for allegedly mistreating a child with special needs are now facing charges in connection to the case. Court documents say Cassandra Box, 27, is facing six misdemeanor counts of violating school code and Hailey Govan is facing...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
