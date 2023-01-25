ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utoledo.edu

Women & Philanthropy Accepting Applicants for 2023 Grant Cycle

The deadline to apply for a grant from Women & Philanthropy at The University of Toledo is Friday, Feb. 17. UToledo students, faculty and staff are eligible to apply for funding of up to $50,000. To be considered for a grant, follow the application guidelines and complete the grant application by the deadline, available on the Women & Philanthropy website.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Three UToledo Faculty Recipients of 2022 Arts Commission Merit Awards

A trio of faculty in the UToledo College of Arts and Letters are recipients of The Arts Commission’s Merit Awards for 2022, which recognizes outstanding local literary, performing and visual artists. Dr. Ayendy Bonifacio, an assistant professor of U.S. ethnic literary studies, received the award for Literary Arts; Deborah...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022

The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

University Wellness, UToledo Pharmacies Offering Diabetes Programming

According to the CDC, about 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, with 90-95% of them being Type 2 diabetics. In addition, some people may have prediabetes with no clear symptoms, which places them at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future. The good news is prevention and...
utoledo.edu

‘Paws on Campus’ Brings Canine Comfort to Students

Paws on Campus is back for spring semester. Sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, the biweekly program brings therapy dogs to Carson Library to help students de-stress and support their mental health. The next Paws on Campus is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

UToledo Faculty Member Among YWCA’s 2023 Milestones Honorees

Amy Chang, an adjunct professor at UToledo who teaches cello and chamber music, was recently announced as a member of the YWCA’s Class of 2023 Milestones Honorees. The 28th Annual Milestones: A Tribute to Women Awards will be held in person at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo, as part of Women’s History Month. Registration will open later this month.
TOLEDO, OH
findlay.edu

University of Findlay Welcomes Secret Service Agents to Campus

United States Secret Service agents provided a hand-on learning opportunity for University of Findlay students and information for those considering a career in the Secret Service. In total, 40 students (UF softball players and high school commits) took part in six scenarios, serving as agents operating protection details. Adam Daniels...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
TOLEDO, OH
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan adds commitment from DL out of Ohio to 2024 recruiting class

Michigan has reached into Ohio for another commitment, this time adding a defensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class. The player is Ted Hammond, a 6-foot-5 and 258-pound DL out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. Hammond held a number of Power 5 offers from around the country at the time of his commitment, including from Iowa, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and others.
ANN ARBOR, MI
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

22 Best Things to Do in Sandusky, OH

Sandusky, Ohio, is a stunning city, teeming with many attractions. Here, you'll find Cedar Point, home to Steel Vengeance, America's best roller coaster. But Sandusky has much more to offer than roller coasters and waterparks. It's also home to the world's largest geode, ancient lighthouses, classic theaters, wine tastings, ferry...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!. “Our concept is restaurant...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy