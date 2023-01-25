Read full article on original website
utoledo.edu
UToledo Senior Receives Air Force Health Professions Scholarship
Hannah Thompson is in rarified company. The senior biology student at The University of Toledo and a cadet in Bowling Green State University’s Air Force ROTC program is one of 14 ROTC students nationwide to receive the U.S. Air Force’s Health Professions Scholarship. A student in UToledo’s BACC2MD...
utoledo.edu
‘Paws on Campus’ Brings Canine Comfort to Students
Paws on Campus is back for spring semester. Sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, the biweekly program brings therapy dogs to Carson Library to help students de-stress and support their mental health. The next Paws on Campus is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
utoledo.edu
University of Toledo Medical Center Completes Record 200 Kidney Transplants in 2022
The University of Toledo Medical Center completed a record 200 successful kidney transplants in 2022 while maintaining its status as one of the fastest kidney transplant programs in the country. “These are life-changing procedures,” said Dr. Obi Ekwenna, transplant surgeon at UTMC and associate professor. “We’re proud of these milestones,...
utoledo.edu
UToledo to Host Panel Discussion on Title IX, History of Women’s Athletics
The University of Toledo will host a panel discussion on Title IX and the historical impact it has had on women’s athletics on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at noon in the Main Event Space Room 1005 on the first floor of the Carlson Library. It is free and open to the public.
utoledo.edu
Toledo to Host 6th Annual ‘Rockets for Life’ Game Feb. 4
The University of Toledo and Life Connection of Ohio are holding their sixth-annual “Rockets for Life” game next week to promote awareness for organ donation in Northwest Ohio. The Rockets host Central Michigan in Savage Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, in a 7 p.m. tipoff. Before and during...
utoledo.edu
Toledo Head Football Coach Signs Contract Extension Through 2026
The University of Toledo and Head Football Coach Jason Candle have agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, Toledo Vice President and Director of Athletics Bryan B. Blair announced. Candle guided the Rockets to a 9-5 record in 2022, including a 17-7 victory over Ohio in the MAC...
fox2detroit.com
'A cute little boy': Neighbor shocked that 5-year-old died after wandering to playground
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The center of the investigation is a dark playground set back off the road in the Clinton Cooperative Apartment complex early Monday morning. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the child had wandered away...
