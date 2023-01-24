Read full article on original website
Helicopter Resupply Day
I have friends on both sides of the relay — delivery & distribution. My friend north of the slide, Connie McCoy sent me all these photos. Thank you Connie. I heard from friends on the distribution end yesterday, the it was a wonderful gathering and a chance for people who hasn’t been out of their own area of the coast to catch up with others from other enclaves. I will post those later today.
Big Sur Commodity Distribution Update
That’s wonderful news! Thank you to all who worked so hard to make this happen. Hopefully in the future this will be unnecessary, once the higher ups of CalTrans realize the residents are capable of sharing a road that has slides along it while the pavement is clear of debris.
South Coast Pacific Valley School PTO gofundme for families in need.
Stuck between the slides — families with children are stranded, out of work and trying to survive. It isn’t over, yet. Help us support this effort by donating to this gofundme and help them make it through this difficult time. I can personally vouch for the organizers, who are both wonderful young women with families themselves.
