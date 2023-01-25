If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming before battle in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best...

3 DAYS AGO