Android Police

Bose Smart Soundbars drop to lowest price again

TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.
CNET

Earfun's New Air Pro 3 Earbuds Deliver Impressive Sound -- and They're Already 30% Off

Earfun has put out a series of wireless earbuds over the last couple of years with one important commonality: They're very good values, made more so by frequent discounts. I've highlighted previous deals on its Air Pro SV and Air Pro 2, as well as the more recent Earfun Air S. Now the company is releasing its new Earfun Air Pro 3 earbuds, which I've been testing for the last week and feature the latest Qualcomm QCC3071 system-on-a-chip with aptX Adaptive for Android and other devices that support it. They're due to ship on Jan. 30 and are on sale now for $56, or 30% off their list price of $80.
Robb Report

Bowers & Wilkins’s Newest In-Ear Wireless Headphones Promise a Solid 5 Hours of Play Time

Make no mistake, wires are still essential for traditional headphones when audiophile-quality performance is demanded, but for on-the-go listening, premium earbuds offer convenience, simplicity and comfort. Yet anyone looking for a pair of the latter faces a bewildering array of choices. That challenge just got easier with two brand-new designs announced today from Bowers & Wilkins, whose Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 represent the second generation of the brand's acclaimed True Wireless models. True Wireless means just that—no wires connect...
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
CNN

The best computer speakers of 2023

CNN Underscored extensively tested 10 top computer speakers over the past few months, ranking them based on factors like their design, audio quality, connectivity features and more to find the best computer speaker on the market.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Android Headlines

The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones

Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
Robb Report

The 10 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, From Sennheiser to Sonos

The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming before battle in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best...
petapixel.com

The Power Junkie v2 Can Power Three Devices from One Sony Battery

The Power Junkie v2 is a small platform that can connect to and power up to three devices — including a camera and accessories like a monitor — via 12V or 8.4V DC output or USB-C that can output a range of voltages up to 20V at 1.1A.
Digital Trends

Beats Studio 3 headphones are $120 off today at Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which are among the brand’s most popular products, are currently on sale from Amazon with a $121 discount that lowers their price to just $229. If you’re looking for reliable headphones with a comfortable fit and noise cancellation, then you shouldn’t miss out on this Beats Studio 3 deal.

