ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Hattie Jane’s to Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 4

By Source Staff
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gD1Fv_0kQRYKLo00
photo by Amy Whidby

Ice cream brand Hattie Jane’s Creamery is going all out in honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. In addition to the recent launch of limited-edition breakfast flavors, guests are invited to celebrate the holiday with three fun events on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In Nashville, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will be on-site at Egghill, located at 1201 Villa Place, for an Ice Cream for Breakfast pop-up event. Egghill will be serving their craft breakfast sandwiches to pair with Hattie Jane’s scoops served from its food truck onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two more parties will be taking place at Hattie Jane’s scoop shops in Murfreesboro (116 N Church Street) and Columbia (16 Public Square). Both locations will open early on Saturday, Feb. 4 for the annual Hattie Jane’s National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Pajama Party, hosted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests who come in their pajamas will receive 15 percent off their purchase during the events.

At all events, Hattie Jane’s will have its newly released breakfast flavors available to enjoy. These limited-edition flavors include:

  • Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll – Cream cheese ice cream with chunks of gooey cinnamon roll and brown sugar cinnamon swirl
  • Biscuits & Strawberry Jam – Vanilla ice cream with buttermilk biscuit crumble and swirls of strawberry jam
  • Maple Bacon Crunch – Maple syrup ice cream with bacon brittle crunch, sourced from Tallgrass Meat Co. in Columbia, Tenn.
  • Granola & Blueberries (gluten & dairy free)– Coconut ice cream with homemade gluten-free maple cinnamon granola and blueberry compote swirl

These flavors are also available for shipping nationwide and included in the Ice Cream Adventure Club Annual Subscription. To learn more or to place your order, visit shiphattiejanescreamery.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalpalate.com

Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville

How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville businesses to host chocolate festival

Cookeville – What is Valentine’s Day without chocolate? This Feb. Cookeville businesses are joining Jamie’s Eat’s and Sweets (JES) in celebrating with the inaugural Cookeville Chocolate Festival. The event will be held Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chocolate festival – Pick up chocolate...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Taziki’s Brings the Heat with Spicy Harissa Hummus and Chicken

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is ready to turn up the temperature in select markets this winter. Beginning this week, the acclaimed fast casual Mediterranean brand will add a new line of Spicy Harissa items to the menu at its Atlanta, Birmingham and Nashville locations ahead of a systemwide release. A bold and fiery specialty, Taziki’s harissa sauce is made of red peppers and chiles blended with a variety of herbs, spices and olive oil for a hot and zesty flavor.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local author book signing at Linebaugh Library

(Murfreesboro, TN) Linebaugh Public Library is pleased to host local author S. J. Boyce for a book signing on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The author will be signing and selling copies of her book, The Other Side of a Murder, published in 2021. High-level executive...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
visitcolumbiatn.com

Valentine's Date Ideas

Start your Valentine's evening at Buck and Board enjoying the cozy atmosphere paired with their fine wines. Have a romantic Italian dinner at Barino's Italian Southern Eatery. Take a dreamy nighttime stroll around downtown. Complete the Valentine's Day evening with dessert and cocktails at American Barrel. Enjoy a Valentine's Day...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

More foxes are being spotted across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foxes have been seen in areas around Metro Nashville several times over the past few weeks. Smoky Wildlife Control Owner Zion Lutz said urbanization is the top reason these animals are pushed into populated areas. “What we’ve seen in the industry as well is that coyotes...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
fox17.com

Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Maury County Source

City of Columbia Announces Official City Flag Design Competition

The City of Columbia has established a design competition to create an official city flag and Columbia residents are invited to take part in the process by submitting their original flag designs January 23 through March 15, 2023. The final, winning design will be announced on April 20, 2023. The City is excited to give the public an opportunity to participate in the design process, as it will reflect and symbolize our community. Designs can be submitted on the City’s website at https://www.columbiatn.com/727/Columbia-Flag-Project.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
923
Followers
4K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy