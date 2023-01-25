ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Niece of youngest Monterey Park shooting victim says aunt's dream was derailed by gun violence

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

After all 11 people who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting were identified Tuesday, stories of how they impacted their communities began to emerge, leaving many heartbroken and struggling to comprehend such tragedy.

That's what Kathleen Fong is experiencing. She's the niece of the massacre's youngest victim, 57-year-old Xiujuan Yu.

Yu moved to the U.S. from China in the early 2010s. She was also the mother of three children, two of which are attending California State Universities, pursuing careers in sports medicine and kinesiology.

Fong spoke with Eyewitness News and said the night of the shooting was her aunt's first time visiting the Star Dance Studio.

"She had spent the night preparing Lunar New Year's dinner with family and afterward said, 'I'm going to go out with my friends and celebrate the rest of the night,'" she said.

Fong said just before the shooting, one of her friends went to the restroom. Yu offered to go along with her, but was convinced by another woman to stay in the ballroom.

"So the other friend goes to the bathroom, but then two minutes later, she hears a ruckus outside and she's like, 'What's going on?'" said Fong. "When she comes out, she sees my aunt on the floor and her other friend slumped in her chair. I was just in denial, like 'No way this could happen, not to my aunt. There are moments where I just let it sink in and it just gives you a pit in your stomach."

After the shooting, Yu's family was left searching local hospitals and praying she'd turn up alive somewhere. Yu also leaves behind a husband who is devastated.

"I've never seen my uncle cry before," said Fong. "My uncle has always been smiley. Any time he comes over, he's like, 'How are you doing?' with a smile on his face and everything. Now that his wife is not in the picture, I wonder if he's still going to be able to greet us that way."

Fong created a GoFundMe for her aunt , sharing a heartbreaking story of an American dream derailed by gun violence.

The victims ranged in age from 57 to 76. They were six women and five men.

Here are their names, as identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office:

My My Nhan, 65

Lilian Li, 63

Xiujuan Yu, 57

Muoi Dai Ung, 67

Hongying Jian, 62

Yu Lun Kao, 72

Chia Ling Yau, 76

Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68

Wen Tau Yu, 64

Ming Wei Ma, 72

Diana Man Ling Tom, 70

One of the victims was a dance instructor, known for his patience and understanding, and another was a grandmother who loved to dance and was devoted to her family.

Witnesses say about 50 people were inside the dance studio when the gunman opened fire Saturday night. Besides the 11 deceased, about nine people were injured in the shooting.

Friends say Ming Wei Ma, 72, was a dance instructor, known for his patience and understanding. They say he gave his life trying to save others.

"Mr. Ma, who is very beloved and respected in the dance community, and he's been doing that for over 20 years - he was trying to stop the shooter, and he passed away," friend Eric Chen said.

Valentino Alvero's family released a statement calling the 68-year-old a loving father, a dedicated son and a lover of ballroom dancing.

"Overnight, we became unwilling members of a community who has to mourn the loss of our loved ones due to gun violence," read the statement. "We are left frustrated, stuck with this vicious cycle."

Though still distraught, the family of one of the victims released a statement Monday night, calling the 68-year-old a loving father, a dedicated son and a lover of ballroom dancing.

The statement continued saying, "Most importantly, please remember that Valentino is more than just a headline or a news story."

WATCH: Monterey Park in anguish as stories of victims emerge: 'It feels like it happened to your family'

The Monterey Park community continues to feel the pain of the mass shooting that left 11 people dead, and many are in anguish as heartbreaking and loving stories of the victims emerge: "It feels like it happened to your family."

"We wish [we] could let him [know] that we will all miss him for the rest of our days on this earth. We hope that he danced to his heart's content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven."

Yu Lun Kao was from South El Monte. His dancing partner, who wished to be identified only as Shally, said he saved her life by using his own body to shield her from the shooter. Neighbors told Eyewitness News Kao lived in the same apartment for more than 20 years.

"It's just hard to process right now because obviously it's someone we know and we've known for a long time," said neighbor Ruth Ortega. She and her father found out about Kao's death on Tuesday. They said he was always a kind person with a green thumb - he loved his plants and always got along with all neighbors.

"He's always kind of, like, kept to himself, you know? Like very nice and just always helpful to everyone," said Ortega.

Tom died at a hospital one day after the shooting.

Her family released a statement describing her as "a hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance." The statement continued, saying "To those who knew her, she was someone who always went out of her way to give to others."

All families and victims impacted by the shooting are urged to go to the Langley Senior Center at 400 W. Emerson Avenue , where there is a crisis response team.

In addition, GoFundMe has launched a hub of verified fundraisers to help and is continually being updated with verified accounts.

You can donate via the Monterey Park Shooting: How To Help hub .

As a Monterey Park senior center transforms into a crisis response hub for those impacted, GoFundMe has launched a website of verified fundraisers to help.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says

Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
San Herald

Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him

The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Joe Biden is ‘monitoring’ Monterey Park shooting manhunt as he sends prayers to victims

President Joe Biden sent his prayers to the victims of a California mass shooting and urged locals to follow the guidance of law enforcement as a manhunt for the suspect continued Sunday morning.The president wrote on Twitter that he was “monitoring” the situation as the hunt for the suspect continued. At least 10 people are thought to be dead and likely many more are injured after a shooting broke out at a ballroom and dance studio that was hosting a celebration for the Chinese new year.A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified, as the shooter is not...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy