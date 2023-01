HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- After snapping a ten game skid on Saturday, Hampton heads into the weekend on a CAA winning streak after triumphing in a thriller. Jordan Nesbitt scored 31 points, including the game-winning free throws, pacing the Pirates past Delaware, 67-66, in a nail-biter at the Convocation Center on Thursday night. The victory marks their second straight after beating Monmouth for their first CAA win in history their last time out.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO