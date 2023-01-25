ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

GolfPass Releases 2023 Best Golf Courses in Tennessee

By Andrea Hinds
Maury County Source
 2 days ago
GolfPass recently released its 2023 List of Best Golf Courses in Tennessee. The annual list features 20 golf courses in Tennessee and is compiled by analyzing ratings and reviews submitted by GolfPass members throughout the year. GolfPass uses GolfPass’ Ratings Index logic that weights newer reviews and combine it with a course’s subcategory averages. Courses must offer public access and have received at least one review in 2022 to be eligible for this year’s list.

Here is a look at the Middle Tennessee golf courses on the list:

#2. Bear Trace at Tims Ford State Park

891 Wiseman Bend Road

Winchester, TN 37398

#3. Hermitage Golf Course – The President’s Reserve

3939 Old Hickory Boulevard

Old Hickory, TN 37138

#6. Gaylord Springs Golf Links

18 Springhouse Lane

Nashville, TN 37214

#8. Montgomery Bell State Park Golf Course

800 Hotel Avenue

Burns, TN 37029

#10. The Legacy

100 Ray Floyd Dr

Springfield, TN 37172

#12. GreyStone Golf Club

2555 U.S. 70,

Dickson, TN 37055

The number one course on the list is the Warrior’s Path State Park Golf Course in Kingsport, TN.

See the complete list here: Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Tennessee

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
