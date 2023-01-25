ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Governor Tina Kotek announces Coos County Circuit Court vacancy

By State of Oregon Office of the Governor
 2 days ago

Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Coos County Circuit Court created by the elevation of Judge Megan L. Jacquot to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The Governor thanked Judge Jacquot for her dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Jacquot’s resignation was effective January 6, 2023.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Governor Tina Kotek fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement.

It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online .

