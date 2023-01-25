No. 7 Stow takes down No. 5 Brecksville, 69-56, in Suburban League rematch; Strongsville gives No. 15 Holy Name its first loss: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers

Read full article on original website
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Cornerstone Christian’s Quinn Kwasniak remain tops in scoring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two sophomores remain atop the scoring charts in Northeast Ohio. Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy leads the seven-county area with 31.2 points per game, just ahead of Cornerstone Christian’s Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak at 31.1, among schools that reported their statistics this week to cleveland.com.
‘Just horrific’: Vandals damage soccer, baseball fields in Cuyahoga Falls
Local authorities hope someone can help identify an individual or individuals responsible for a tremendous amount of damage done to multiple soccer and baseball fields.
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
Austintown Fitch record-breaking running back commits to college
Jamell James rushed for 1,240 yards this season accounted for 22 total touchdowns.
How to fix Browns’ defense, Cavaliers’ struggles: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss what changes need to...
50-plus students involved in fight after basketball game at Cleveland Hts. HS
On Tuesday night, a large fight broke out at Cleveland Heights High School following a basketball game between Cleveland Heights and Garfield Heights.
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell named Eastern Conference All-Star starter
HOUSTON -- Donovan Mitchell is going back to Utah -- as an All-Star. The Cavaliers shooting guard, in his first season with Cleveland following a blockbuster trade from the Jazz this past offseason, has been named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter. The five starters from each conference -- three in the frontcourt and two in the backcourt -- were revealed on TNT Thursday evening.
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
Jim Tressel reunited with Berea High School teacher after 52 years at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While speaking with the media at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, 84-year-old triathlete Luise Easton looked up and saw a familiar face on a live feed projector screen. Jim Tressel was on stage presenting Ted Ginn Sr. with a lifetime achievement award. Easton began to choke up.
Bo Naylor adds Spanish to his skill set as Guardians catching prospect preps for big year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians top catching prospect Bo Naylor uses a variety of ways to communicate in his line of work, and he is in the process of adding more each day. From traditional hand signals to electronic devices such as PitchComm, relaying a message to pitchers and infielders quickly and efficiently is a big key to the 22-year-old getting comfortable behind the plate in a major league game.
Vandalized Cuyahoga Falls fields threaten to derail spring youth soccer season
Several hundred soccer players in Cuyahoga Falls are facing uncertainty for their upcoming spring season. The city says vandals tore through more than 10 playing fields at Water Works Park this week.
Cavaliers at Rockets: Live updates from Houston as Cavs look to get back to winning ways
HOUSTON -- There’s an adage in the NBA about the month of January being the “dog days” of the season, and the Cavs are definitely experiencing it. Cleveland is coming off of a 105-103 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday as they play the Houston Rockets tonight, tipping off at 8 p.m. EST.
Are Jedrick Wills Jr., Ethan Pocic part of the OL’s future? Browns core players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offensive line has found something rare in the modern NFL: stability. As it stands now, they are poised to return four players who have been starters together since 2020 and the only question is who will start at center -- but even that position will likely feature a player the rest of the line is familiar with.
Guardians top prospect George Valera recovering from surgery on right hand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fans wanting to see outfield prospect George Valera when the Guardians open spring training in mid-February may have to a wait a while. Valera, Cleveland’s top position player prospect, according to mlb.com, is recovering from surgery on his right hand because of a broken hamate bone. He underwent a similar surgery in 2018.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
HOUSTON -- The Cavaliers continue their three-game road trip on Thursday night as they take on the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST. It’s their first meeting this season. Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable for the game after he reinjured his groin in Tuesday’s loss...
2 USFL teams to play at Hall of Fame Village stadium
The Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two United States Football League teams during the upcoming season.
Best independent coffee shops in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a secret formula for getting through Ohio’s dreary winter months. First, turn on your happy light. Then, wrap your cold hands around a hot, local brew ... coffee, that is. The java jolt will enhance your energy and modify your mood. Northeast Ohio has...
FanDuel Ohio: $200 bonus bets for NBA on TNT, Cavs matchup tonight
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective FanDuel Ohio customers can score $200 in bonus bets when they register here and place a qualifying $5+ bet on...
Cleveland Cavaliers crush Houston Rockets, 113-95, as Darius Garland gets birthday wish
HOUSTON -- Darius Garland got the birthday present he wanted. A Cleveland Cavaliers win over the Houston Rockets. Cleveland demolished the wretched, rebuilding Rockets, 113-95, on Thursday night. It’s the Cavs’ first victory on the road since Jan. 12 and just the 10th away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season.
Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love won’t play Thursday night vs. Houston Rockets, sources say
HOUSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without two members of their usual rotation for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets -- the second leg of the team’s three-game road trip. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter Thursday night, will miss another game...
