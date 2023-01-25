ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Local small business affected by COVID could be eligible for funds

By The Pilot
 2 days ago

Small businesses in Curry County could be eligible for grant funds through a partnership between Curry County and the CCD Business Development Corporation.

The CCD Business Development Corporation is a private nonprofit economic development organization that is administering and processing $300,000 in grant funds.

The emergency small bausiness and microenterprise grant program is intended to help businesses that were open before the pandemic remain financially sound and pay off debts. It is also designed to help businesses retain and create low- and moderate-income jobs.

This program is funded with federal grant funds from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program CARES Act funding for communities affected by COVID-19.

To find out if a business or micro enterprise is eligible for grant funds, as well as how to apply, visit: www.ccdbusiness.org or call (541) 672-6728.

Curry County, OR
