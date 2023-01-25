An approximately 30-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross a street in Santa Ana Thursday. Santa Ana Police Department officers responded at approximately 2:29 p.m. to the 900 block of North Main Street regarding reports of a pedestrian down and during their investigation learned the pedestrian was crossing Main Street heading west and was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Main Street, according to the department.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO