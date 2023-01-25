Read full article on original website
LA City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez Seeks More Transparency for 311 Calls
Citing issues with service requests related to 311 calls for storm-related issues, City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion this week seeking an accounting of all such requests related to the rain and wind storms that hit the region earlier this month. Residents can use the city’s 311 system to...
Alhambra to Honor Man Who Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar New Year...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals fell below the 800 mark Tuesday, continuing a generally downward trend from the past several months. According to state figures, there were 761 COVID-positive hospital patients in the county as of Tuesday, down from 830 on Saturday. Falling hospitalization numbers and a...
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of LA County
Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing through parts of Los Angeles County Thursday and the coastal areas and San Fernando Valley will feel the brunt of them until Thursday evening. A high wind warning is in effect from the Malibu coast to the Antelope Valley with gusts up to 70...
Pasadena Man Charged with Machine Gun Possession
A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with an anti-government extremist movement has been charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he brandished a loaded ghost gun near a South Los Angeles high school late last year, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday. Isaac Aaron Morgan Loftus, 26,...
Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health
A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was a 2.8 magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.6 magnitude at 2:38 a.m.
Family Expecting Body of Attorney who Died in Mexico
The family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary was expecting to receive the body Thursday so further forensic examination can be done to confirm a cause of death. Officials in Mexico have indicated 33-year-old Elliot Blair died from a...
Metro Passenger Settles Suit Alleging She Was Roughed Up by LAPD in 2018
A woman who was in high school in 2018 and alleged she was wrongfully removed, handcuffed and arrested by a Los Angeles police sergeant for putting her feet on a Metro train seat has tentatively settled her lawsuit with the city. Plaintiff Bethany Nava had filed her Los Angeles Superior...
Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce
A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
The hit-and-run motorist who allegedly was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two brothers dead and their mother and sister injured was in custody Thursday, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the...
Three Defendants in San Juan Capistrano Killing Plead Guilty
Three defendants involved in an ambush killing of a man stabbed to death near Trabuco Creek in San Juan Capistrano pleaded guilty Thursday and were scheduled to be sentenced Monday. Anjelica Marie Shibata, 34, of San Juan Capistrano, Ashkan Dezhangfard, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, and Siavash Hosseinaliarhani, 25, of...
Reward Approved For Informant Who Provided Information in Murder Conviction
A $20,000 reward to an informant whose information and assistance led to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a man found dead on a trail in Altadena was approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Michael Spengler was convicted April 29 of first-degree murder in...
Man, Struck Killed by Vehicle in Santa Ana
An approximately 30-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross a street in Santa Ana Thursday. Santa Ana Police Department officers responded at approximately 2:29 p.m. to the 900 block of North Main Street regarding reports of a pedestrian down and during their investigation learned the pedestrian was crossing Main Street heading west and was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Main Street, according to the department.
Judge Dismisses Norwalk Suit Against Cerritos Over Truck Traffic
A judge Thursday dismissed a public nuisance lawsuit brought by the City of Norwalk against Cerritos alleging that route and weight restrictions on big rig travel by Cerritos have forced the large vehicles into Norwalk, to the detriment of citizens and businesses there. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit stated...
Disease Outbreak Impacts County’s Largest Animal Shelter
Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that’s causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said Tuesday, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their exposure risks.
LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood
A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
Authorities Seek Clues, Tips from Burglary at Valencia Home
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for information regarding a burglary at a home in Valencia where about $85,000 worth of property was taken. The burglary occurred between 3 and 11 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 24500 block Lorikete Lane, according to the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station.
