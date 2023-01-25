ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Coast Guard Auxiliary holding public ceremony

By By BREEANA LAUGHLIN The Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 2 days ago

The public is invited to attend a time-honored ceremony with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Created by Congress in 1939, the Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Commander Pam Stallings and Vice Flotilla Commander Barbara Rockfort will take their oath of elected office at the upcoming change of watch and officer installation ceremony on Jan. 28 at the Elks Lodge.

“It’s a longstanding tradition to recognize the leadership and their accomplishments, as well as welcome the forward outlook of the incoming leadership,” said Misty Young, Flotilla public affairs officer.

The event will feature guest speaker, U.S. Coast Guard, Station Chetco River Officer in Charge, BMCS Ryan Widdows during the formal transfer of leadership and the installation of new officers of Flotilla 130-05-06.

U.S. Coast Guard Chaplain Steve Alexander will provide an invocation.

“It’s usually quite formal. People are there in full uniform and there are all the things you would expect in a military ceremony with the color guard and a posting of the flags and perhaps a moment of silence,” Young said.

The event will include a review of the past year's accomplishments and a look forward to the goals and objectives of the upcoming year.

Outgoing officers will be recognized for their service and leadership, and the incoming leaders and officers will be installed and sworn in to their new positions.

The event is also a way for the local members of the public to recognize Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary leaders for their dedication to the local community.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is funded by tax payers as part of the Department of Homeland Security. Most times, the public isn’t able to come onto the facility because it is secured,” Young said.

“But when we have an opportunity to show the circumstance, and again, the inspiration of the Coast Guard – and we have it in a place where we can invite the public – it is always an honor to do that.”

The change of watch and officer installation event will take place on Saturday Jan. 28 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 800 Elk Drive in Brookings.

Comments / 1

Curry County, OR
