Letter: Unnecessary secrecy

By Covid-19
 2 days ago

The continual secrecy surrounding the Beacon Broadband (BBI) business plan(s) leads to an obvious conclusion: six members of the Coos-Curry cooperative's board of directors have made decisions to keep important information from the members, and they refuse to rectify those decisions.

The types of excuses being articulated for secrecy are: "revealing our rationale and forecasts will give our competitors a business advantage". Such excuses are without merit. BBI is using off-the-shelf technology, using Charter/Spectrum's fiber-feed from the south and Ziply's fiber-feed from the north. The potential distinction BBI offers is 'excellent customer service'. Such customer service is completely at the mercy of the customer service of Charter/Spectrum & Ziply. Customer service some of their current (and past) subscribers think they can avoid by switching to BBI.

Companies like these two could care less who our lenders are, what the terms and conditions of our loans and lines-of-credit are, what the collateral being used is, nor how many subscribers BBI forecasts for itself. They will not care what definition of Return on Investment (ROI) was/is being used. By controlling the north and south feeds BBI's subscribers become part of their revenue-stream. BBI's business plan is irrelevant to competitors such as these - and is particularly irrelevant to Starlink & Verizon.

We, the members, paid for an internet-access survey that we are forbidden to know the extent of. How thoroughly was income-status and ability-to-subscribe covered? Give the members a copy of the questions and analysis. There are good reasons for NOT 'going where no one has gone'. Without smoke-and-mirrors: explain the NECESSITY of unilaterally implementing a financially risky BBI.

The continual and unnecessary stone-walling surrounding BBI suggests that six members of 'our' cooperative have consistently made decisions that would validate their removal from office.

Mark Nast

Gold Beach

