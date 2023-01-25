Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Former Chapman Law School Dean Faces Disbarment
The state Bar of California announced Thursday it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman, accusing him of pushing bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The complaint alleges Eastman promoted false and misleading claims of election fraud, including at his...
mynewsla.com
Recent Storms to Boost CA Water Supply, SoCal District Says Challenges Remain
Southern California’s public water agencies will receive some extra water from the state as a result of the recent set of storms that pounded California, the Department of Water Resources announced Thursday. The department expects to deliver 30% of requested water supplies this year, a stark increase from a...
mynewsla.com
Board Starts Process of Setting up Special Tax District to Benefit Eastern CV
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Votes to Add More Tenant Protections to South LA Zoning Plan
The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC. The council requested that the city attorney incorporate recommendations that include:. — requiring developers to notify tenants of their rights prior to demolishing their...
mynewsla.com
Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire
Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Northeast...
