Massachusetts State

mynewsla.com

Former Chapman Law School Dean Faces Disbarment

The state Bar of California announced Thursday it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman, accusing him of pushing bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The complaint alleges Eastman promoted false and misleading claims of election fraud, including at his...
ORANGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Starts Process of Setting up Special Tax District to Benefit Eastern CV

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of...
mynewsla.com

LA Council Votes to Add More Tenant Protections to South LA Zoning Plan

The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC. The council requested that the city attorney incorporate recommendations that include:. — requiring developers to notify tenants of their rights prior to demolishing their...
mynewsla.com

Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire

Damaging high winds are expected in parts of Riverside County Thursday, creating difficult driving conditions and the possibility of downed trees and power lines. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the valleys and Inland Empire, mountains, and through the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Northeast...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

