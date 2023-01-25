Read full article on original website
Related
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KXL
Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates
I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
WWEEK
Hospitals and the State of Oregon Battle Over Responsibility for Civilly Committed Patients
Most of the state’s largest hospitals today fired a broadside in U.S. District Court at the state of Oregon and the advocacy group Disability Rights Oregon in the latest round of a legal skirmish over responsibility for psychiatric patients and the scarce beds at the Oregon State Hospital. The...
focushillsboro.com
Students Who Lack Vaccines Will Not Be Allowed To Attend School
The Oregon Vaccination Program has sent a reminder to parents to double-check their children’s immunization status. If a kid’s medical records reveal that they are lacking vaccines, then they may be prevented from attending school or child care until those documents are updated. Students Who Lack Vaccines Will...
thelundreport.org
Drug supply companies squeezing pharmacies out of existence, Oregon lawmakers warn
After graduating with her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2009, Emily Savage moved back to her hometown of Myrtle Creek to settle into her career as a pharmacist in the rural community south of Roseberg. But none of the pharmacies she worked for could stay in business. The chain she...
bendsource.com
Measure 110 Starts Off Poorly
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit of Measure 110, the bill that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and funneled taxes on marijuana sales to treatment services, on Jan. 19. Auditors gave the program low marks, with one auditor saying they'd give a grade of a C and the other a D in a press conference. Fagan said it's too early to call the program a failure but acknowledged issues in Oregon's substance abuse treatment programs.
Report: Water insecurity looming issue for many Oregonians
For a state that is known for its rainy weather and plentiful streams of water, it may come as a surprise to learn that many Oregonians are facing a water insecurity, according to a new report from the Secretary of State's Office.
Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses
Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing part of the state’s addiction epidemic. Opioid overdoses killed 280 Oregonians in 2019, a figure that more than doubled in 2021 with 745 deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data. National […] The post Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KATU.com
Has suspending Oregon graduation testing requirements contributed to rising grad rates?
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon released its graduation numbers Thursday, citing the state’s second-highest grad rate on record. This comes after a 2021 bill suspended Essential Skills requirements for graduation, leaving some parents to wonder whether graduates would be prepared for higher education and the workplace. PAST COVERAGE |
philomathnews.com
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages and jobs, federal authorities increased monthly SNAP benefits by nearly 70% to an average of nearly $450 per household a month. But in March, those monthly emergency funds will go away, reducing the average benefit to nearly $270 a month for about 410,000 households.
nbc16.com
Governor Kotek announces details of $130-million package aimed to reduce homelessness
In response to the ever growing number of unsheltered Oregonians, Governor Tina Kotek announced, Thursday, details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130-million to help reduce the amount of homelessness across the state. The request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring homelessness a State of...
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness
Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages. Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
iheart.com
Vaccine Exclusion Day Approaching
The third Wednesday of February (Feb. 15) is School Exclusion Day, and the Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children may not be able to attend school or child care that day if their records show missing immunizations. Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Treasurer Pushes Back on Divestment Bill
TREASURER PUSHES BACK ON DIVESTMENT BILL: Three lawmakers, Reps. Khanh Pham (D-Portland) and Mark Gamba (D-Milwaukie) and Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), are sponsoring legislation that would force the Oregon State Treasury to divest from certain fossil fuel investments. But State Treasurer Tobias Read pushed back against House Bill 2601 in a Jan. 18 letter to lawmakers, noting that the treasury’s job is to maximize returns for pensioners to whom the state’s $91 billion in investments belong. Read says dumping carbon stocks could weaken results and require larger contributions from government employers, reducing basic services. “Statutorily limiting the investment opportunities of the Oregon Public Employee Retirement Fund—no matter how well-intentioned—will lead to lower returns, higher employer rates, and a less robust retirement for thousands of Oregonians,” Read writes. The lawmakers defended their bill. Golden noted Oregon invests more heavily in opaque private equity funds than other states; Gamba disputed fossil fuels are a good investment; and Pham defended the Legislature’s oversight role. “This bill is about ensuring the long-term health of our state’s investments,” Pham said. “It’s about making our state and its residents more resilient to the climate crisis.”
KATU.com
AG Rosenblum announces launch of Oregon's Reproductive Rights Hotline
PORTLAND, Ore. — Free legal advice for reproductive rights is now available through a simple phone call. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum launched the "Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline." "Personally, after the Dobbs decision came out, I wanted to do something....
kpic
New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law
A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
KDRV
Oregon Senate Republicans share their policy priorities for 2023's legislature
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Senate Republicans are offering their policy priorities today for this year's state legislative session. The Senate Republican leadership team outlined its Equitable Oregon agenda (watch the video recording here). Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said, "It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of...
Comments / 1