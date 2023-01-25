Read full article on original website
‘It was a dream come true until I got here’: Michelle Yeoh takes swipe at Hollywood racism in Globes speech
Michelle Yeoh gave an emotional speech after winning her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.The veteran actor won for her role as Evelyn Wang in last year’s mind-bending A24 movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.Yeoh used her acceptance speech to call out racism in the industry. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said, “it was a dream come true until I got here.”“I came here and was told you’re a minority,” she said. “And then, someone said, ‘You speak English’... And I said, ‘Yeah the flight over...
Oscars: Full List of Nominations
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. The film scored 11 noms, including best picture, where it will compete along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.More from The Hollywood ReporterMental Health Visibility Only Goes So Far at the OscarsGuillermo del Toro to Be Honored by Art Directors GuildMusic Supervisors Guild Awards: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Elvis' Lead Nominations Following Everything Everywhere with the most noms are All Quiet on the Western Front and...
Oscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Nominee
It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first lead role in a Hollywood film. And it’s taken 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category. On Tuesday morning, the Malaysian-born performer, who became a movie star in Hong Kong before successfully crossing over to the global stage, received her expected Academy Award nomination for her multifaceted role in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is the first career Oscar nod for the beloved icon, 60, known stateside for her supporting (yet...
IGN
Oscars 2023 Nominations Include RRR, Avatar 2, Batman, Top Gun 2, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and More
After much waiting, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has finally unveiled the nominations for various categories for the 95th edition of the Oscars. The prestigious awards show features some of the finest films, which have excelled by taking the medium of filmmaking further. While the event is all set to take place on March 13 2023, we already have the complete list of nominations. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced all the nominees on January 24 that will compete for the Oscar.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
AAFCA Awards 2023 winners: ‘The Woman King’ takes Best Picture; Danielle Deadwyler, Angela Bassett among acting champs
“The Woman King” was honored as Best Picture and the film’s helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood took the prize as Best Director in the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards for achievement in film. The announcement was made Monday morning by the African American Film Critics Association. Three other films also earned a pair of trophies, with Danielle Deadwyler winning Best Actress and Jalyn Hall earning the statuette as Emerging Face, both for “Till”; newly-minted Golden Globe victor Angela Bassett earned the trophy as Best Supporting Actress and “Lift Me Up” landed a Best Song win, both for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; and “Glass...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
10 Best Picture Oscar nominees are highest grossing crop of films, expert says
The top ten films that grabbed Best Picture nominations this year are the highest grossing group of Best Picture films at the time of their nomination, according to an industry expert.
Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination
Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
Michelle Yeoh Is Quietly Out-Dressing Everyone This Awards Season
Michelle Yeoh’s answer to the sheer, metallic, and impossibly slinky dresses delighting paps on red carpets so far? Lilac suiting. A shorts suit, in fact. In lieu of hopping on the trend bus, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor has been pedaling her own cycle of original outfits, which have looked nothing less than refreshing as the awards season juggernaut gathers pace. That pastel tailoring was just the first stop.
netflixjunkie.com
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online
Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the 95th Academy Awards nominations with 11 nods. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Some of the nominated films are still in theaters but many are also available online to stream now. Here’s where you can find […]
Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and more react to Oscar nominations
Bright and early this morning, the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced and the nominees are weighing in. Michelle Yeoh reacted to her historic nomination. She’s the first Asian Best Actress nominee. “It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter. “At the present moment, constantly, all […]
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and More React to 2023 Oscar Nominations
Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: BIGGEST Snubs and Surprises. After Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed announced the nominees for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, several stars expressed their excitement, including Angela Bassett. "This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,"...
DeadPool Star, TJ Miller, Credits His Hollywood Success to Brain Damage Suffered While Filming in New Zealand
You may know TJ Miller from his on-screen personas on hit shows like Silicon Valley, Marvel's mega-hit Deadpool, or his long list of voiceover work. But, the 41-year-old, Colorado native's first and true love is standup comedy.
WTHR
How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated films
INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-nine feature films were nominated at the 95th Academy Awards across 20 categories. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led the way with 11 nominations, but 24 films can also call themselves official Oscar nominees with their sole recognition. Here is how to watch all of the feature-length...
NME
‘The Dark Knight’ should have been nominated for Best Picture Oscar, argues Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has claimed that The Dark Knight should have been the first blockbuster nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Speaking to Deadline, The Fabelmans director reflected on the fact that Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Gun Maverick had become the first blockbuster sequels to be nominated in the Best Picture category.
Surprise Oscars Entry 'To Leslie' Is out Now — Where Is It Streaming?
2022 was a spectacular year for film. After the 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced, many people were surprised that a few additional films that flew under the radar made the cut. Notably, the film To Leslie, which was distributed by Momentum Pictures, received a best actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough.
