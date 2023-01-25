ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump and Barr lose as ‘deep state’ bomb goes off: Failed DOJ plot revealed in exposé

A New York Times bombshell investigation exposes new details and "ethical" breaches in the failed effort by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to tarr the DOJ, and find a "deep state" bias against Donald Trump. Barr's handpicked prosecutor failed to find supporting evidence or win the few cases he filed, and the Times reports intelligence agencies contradicted Barr's theories -- and ultimately his “strained justification” for the probe fell apart. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the story on the day it broke, and, while carefully noting there were no alleged crimes, the account raises other questions of ethics and abuse of power by Barr.Jan. 27, 2023.
Elaine Chao has had enough of Donald Trump’s racist taunts

About a month before the 2022 midterm elections, Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in an unusually ugly way, suggesting the Republican lawmaker “has a DEATH WISH” for legislating in ways the former president didn’t like. But Trump didn’t stop there. In the same...
Details expose Barr’s Durham probe as a law enforcement scandal

Over the course of his scandalous tenure as the nation’s attorney general, Bill Barr effectively positioned himself and the Justice Department as an extension of Donald Trump’s political operation. That changed, however, as the Republican lawyer made the transition back to private life. In fact, as the Trump...
As pressure mounts, Trump clearly has Georgia on his mind

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump apparently received an update on the criminal investigation he’s facing in Georgia. I can say this with some confidence because the former president used his social media platform that morning to publish a series of hysterical tirades about the probe, including this gem:. “My...
The Marjorie Taylor Greene VP rumors are a frog-in-boiling-water moment

MAGA firebrand and serial conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is rumored to be angling for the position of Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick in the 2024 election. Whether that’s remotely likely is hard to say at this point. But the fact that at least some figures on the right see it as plausible speaks to the catastrophic state of the GOP’s establishment politics today.
Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new evidence confirming Peter Navarro never had a privilege claim from Donald Trump in 2022, when he was defying the January 6 Committee. That defiance led to his arrest and indictment, and now the privilege clash will delay his criminal trial. A federal judge stated there is “no evidence” Trump invoked privilege while Navarro fought the committee’s subpoena.Jan. 28, 2023.
Trump's half-hearted attempt to save Peter Navarro from trial

When it comes to White House aides, Donald Trump clearly had his favorites. And thanks to a recent move Trump made in court, that fact is probably hitting former White House adviser Peter Navarro with the force of an 18-wheeler right about now. Navarro’s contempt of Congress trial for refusing...
Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ

Alex Wagner shares details from an astonishing new report from the New York Times that looks at how Special Counsel John Durham's investigation of the Trump Russia investigation was manipulated by former Attorney General Bill Barr for its political utility to Donald Trump. Jan. 27, 2023.
The GOP clearly hasn’t thought through its DirecTV complaints

At face value, the dispute between DirecTV and Newsmax seems like the sort of corporate clash that occasionally arises in the telecommunications industry. The provider and the cable channel have a disagreement over funding, so the former decided this week to cut ties with the latter. The Daily Beast ran...
How the GOP probe into 'weaponization' of the government turned out last time

“This is what everyone needs to know, as we watch what happens with this new Republican House committee—the investigation into the ‘weaponization of the federal government.' It has already been done. It cost $6 million. It went on for 4 years. It failed," says Chris Hayes, discussing new reporting on the Durham investigation. Jan. 27, 2023.
Chris Hayes: The Republican Party’s 2024 candidate quality problem

“DeSantis, Pompeo, Haley, Pence—any of them—are going to have to confront Trump face-to-face," says Chris Hayes. "So far none of the serious contenders have been willing to do so. Stunts, soundbites, subtweets, subtext—it doesn't work. It only gets you so far."Jan. 27, 2023.
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too

John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
Biden's and Trump's document scandals are more alike than Biden claims

On Joe Biden’s first day as president, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters that he was committed to bringing “transparency and truth back to government.” Implicit in Psaki’s assertion was that former President Donald Trump wasn’t nearly as committed. But as the scandal surrounding Biden’s mishandling of classified materials continues to develop, the public has every reason to question both Biden’s commitment to transparency and whether the contrast between his behavior and Trump’s is as stark as the White House insists it is.
Scandals aside, it’s absurd that we’re still putting classified info on paper

Last week, classified materials were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Of course, that discovery followed the discoveries of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s vacated office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at his Delaware residence. And those two cases came after the FBI executed a search warrant to retrieve documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Also, in December, Trump’s attorneys reportedly found two documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach.
