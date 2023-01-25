A New York Times bombshell investigation exposes new details and "ethical" breaches in the failed effort by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to tarr the DOJ, and find a "deep state" bias against Donald Trump. Barr's handpicked prosecutor failed to find supporting evidence or win the few cases he filed, and the Times reports intelligence agencies contradicted Barr's theories -- and ultimately his “strained justification” for the probe fell apart. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber analyzes the story on the day it broke, and, while carefully noting there were no alleged crimes, the account raises other questions of ethics and abuse of power by Barr.Jan. 27, 2023.

1 DAY AGO