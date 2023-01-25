ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Flora and Son’ Review: Eve Hewson Has Major Movie-Star Presence in John Carney’s Irresistible Dublin Musical Bauble

By Owen Gleiberman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbirQ_0kQRSEGi00

They say the era of movie stars is fading. If so, there are many reasons for that, but it’s funny how movie stardom works. It might be fading…until you see someone who has star quality spilling right out of her. Suddenly, her stardom seems more than a hope — it feels inevitable. That’s what I think about Eve Hewson after watching her in “ Flora and Son ,” the latest spiky wistful Dublin pop-rock bauble from writer-director John Carney (“Once,” “Spring Street”).

Hewson, from “Bad Sisters,” plays the kind of character we’ve seen many times before: a feisty, dissolute single mother who’s swimming in problems, most of them of her own devising, like the fact that she’s trying to be a responsible parent and a party girl at the same time. Hewson’s Flora is an Irish whippersnapper with a 14-year-old son (Orén Kinlan) she does nothing but fight with, a sexy musician lunk of a soon-to-be-ex-husband (Jack Reynor) she does nothing but trash, and a taste for sordid dance-club nights that usually leave her hooking up with someone she doesn’t want to look at in the morning. The film opens in one of those clubs, and the moment that first cued me to Hewson’s magnetism is when she’s dancing with the bloke who told her, earlier in the evening, “I’ll be ridin’ you tonight,” and she shooed him away like a mosquito, but now that he’s the only prospect left she fixes him with a look of such brazen drunken lust (mixed with disgust, maybe at herself) that you can’t look away.

Flora, who works as a nanny, doesn’t know her own worth, and mostly blames the world for her troubles. Hewson plays her by digging into the self-righteousness, making it coarse and snappy and funny as hell, but also by showing you the sane woman beneath the blinders. Her Flora is furious and tender, sharp-edged and easily wounded, a slovenly mess and a whip-smart dynamo. Berating her loser ex, she turns on the raunchy temptation, because she wants him to remember what he’s missing. But Hewson, who has her father’s eyes (her father is Bono), not to mention the most radiant lass-next-door smile since I don’t know who, seems temperamentally disinclined to stay angry for long. There’s too much else going on in her. In “Flora and Son,” she makes the drama of Flora’s mood swings romantic. Which is what a movie star does.

John Carney has, in a sense, invented his own kind of musical. The form is lo-fi (the characters play their own instruments), the situations have the bittersweet melancholy of a good ’90s Miramax movie, and the songs stake out a place somewhere on the spectrum between indie emo earnestness and Loggins and Messina nostalgia. If you’re the sort of person who groans at a soft-rock reference, Carney’s movies may not be for you. But they’re for a whole lot of other people (like me) who miss the tuneful sincerity of past eras of pop. “Fanny and Son,” which is Carney’s first movie in seven years, is his simplest since “Once” (which was a magically simple movie), and it’s also his best since “Once.” It’s catchy and touching, it weaves the music into the story with a spontaneity that can leave you laughing with pleasure, and it navigates an honest path from despair to belief, which is Carney’s disarmingly sweet calling card.

Trying to mend fences with the surly delinquent Max, who she had when she was 17 (which explains a lot, so the film doesn’t have to explain it), Flora fishes a beat-up guitar out of a junk truck, repairs it and sticks a bow on it, and offers it as a gift to him. He couldn’t be less interested, but it’s not as if Max doesn’t like music. He simply lives in the 21st century, where his idea of being a musician is forging dance tracks on his computer, which he’s great at. They sound like Pet Shop Boys with an overlay of white-boy rap.

Instead of tossing the guitar out, Flora figures that she’ll give herself a guitar lesson. Perusing the endless guitar-lesson sites on YouTube, most of which are totally unappealing, she happens upon Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a mellow dude, with medium-long hair and a beard, who sits in his studio in Los Angeles, his window peering out onto a sunlit canyon with a eucalyptus breeze. Gordon-Levitt, who seems to be channeling Keanu Reeves and the young Kris Kristofferson, plays him like a relic of the ’70s — sweet and hot, with a beguiling roster of singer-songwriter chords. One look at this grinning hippie troubadour and Flora thinks she’s in love.

He charges $20 an hour for a Zoom lesson, and the first thing she wants him to teach her is to play James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful.” But Jeff, who in his way is a rock purist-snob, believes that a great song has to be less universal and more specific . (He’s wrong about that, but whatever.) Showing Flora how to form chords, he’s like an easy-listening therapist, and when the two are playing and singing together, and he suddenly emerges from the computer and is right there in the room with her, or next to her on a roof or in a park, it feels as natural as pie, like something out of “Once.” Call this “Twice.”

Jeff isn’t really there with her. She just feels like he is. But their three-chord camaraderie, with its gentle undercurrent of romance, starts to lift Flora out of her funk of dissatisfaction. He also sends her a clip of the young Joni Mitchell singing “Both Sides Now.” She watches it, with tears rolling down her cheeks, and Hewson is so good that you could almost swear the tears are giving a performance. It’s all part of Flora’s musical medicine.

“Flora and Son” is small of scale, unabashed in its pop sincerity, and irresistible. Flora and Jeff write a song together — or, in fact, she takes his song, which never sold for him, and improves it with a new chorus. You will not be surprised to hear that a band forms, consisting of Flora and her newfound skills, Max and his dance tracks, and the ex, with whom Flora mends fences, on bass. I have one issue with “Flora and Son”: The whole movie seems to be heading for a romantic catharsis that never quite arrives. The same thing worked exquisitely in “Once.” Here, the somewhat more conventional situation makes us long for a more conventional resolution. Of course, the title tells you why — this is really a love story about a mother rediscovering her connection with her kid. And the song performances are just enchanting enough to carry the day. “Flora and Son” has a quality that has always brought life to musicals, but that has now gone out of style. You might call it innocence.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Variety

John Carney’s ‘Flora and Son’ Sells to Apple for Roughly $20 Million Following Sundance Premiere

John Carney’s “Flora and Son” has sold to Apple Original Films following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend. The sale closed at $20 million, one source familiar with the film told Variety. Another insider disputed this, and said the number was just approaching $20 million. The “Sing Street” filmmakers big-ticket deal follows “Fair Play,” a psychosexual drama that went to Netflix for $20 million. The film is a big-hearted look at Flora, a struggling single mom (Eve Hewson of “Bad Sisters”) who finds a way to connect with her troubled teenage son (Oren Kinlan, making his big-screen...
Variety

Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62

Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
DoYouRemember?

Marie Osmond Looks Completely Different In Recent Photo

Marie Osmond completely changed up her look for the new year! Marie recently shared a photo of herself and her husband Steve Craig at Disney World. In the photo, fans noticed that Marie traded in her signature brunette locks for a fun blonde hairstyle. Marie and Steve appear to be...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
netflixjunkie.com

“It would surprise people…”- Bianca Censori’s Clan Spills Beans About Her Crazy Life Before She Married Kanye West Secretly

Close ones finally spill the beans on the new mystery wife of Kanye West. The singer, which had disappeared amidst controversies, finally surfaced as news of him marrying his 27-year-old Yeezy employee started to spread. So far, only a couple of photos of his wife, Bianca Censori have been out, but not much has been known about her.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
OK! Magazine

Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos

Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy