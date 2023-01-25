Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Brethren runs past Pentwater in Thursday hoops action
Falling into a 19-0 hole right off the bat, the Pentwater girls basketball team lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Brethren, 52-20. It was Homecoming for the Falcons, but other than the crowning of the royalty there wasn’t much to celebrate for the home fans as the much bigger Bobcats dominated the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo gets by Oakridge in overtime, 62-60
Bryce Decker had a big offensive night for the Newaygo Lions scoring 28 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in leading Newaygo to a 62-60 overtime win over the Oakridge Eagles in a non-conference contest on Thursday evening. Newaygo jumped out to a 22-14 lead by the end of the...
localsportsjournal.com
Thompson has double-double to lead Whitehall past Shelby
A big second quarter when it outscored visiting Shelby by 12 points gave Whitehall a 22-point halftime lead and the Vikings cruised from there for a 92-61 non-conference boys basketball victory over Shelby Thursday night at home. The Vikings took a 10-point lead, 25-15 at the end of the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View and Montague girls tie, Cardinal boys win
The Orchard View bowling team had a good showing against Montague in their West Michigan Conference battle on Wednesday. The girls dropped both Baker games, but rallied in individual play to tie the Wildcats, 15-15. Lacey Claflin led the Cardinals with a 284 series while Zariah Burt added a 258...
localsportsjournal.com
Shafer scores 25 in Walkerville loss to Brethren
The Walkerville Wildcats dropped a 70-42 West Michigan ‘D’ League matchup against Brethren on Wednesday evening. The Bobcats jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and extended their lead to 29-11 by the half. Walkerville trailed 48-30 after three quarters of play and Brethren finished...
localsportsjournal.com
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
localsportsjournal.com
Big Rapids’ explosive second quarter dooms Kent City boys
The Kent City Eagles boys’ basketball team came into Tuesday nights’ Central State Activities Association looking to knock off the league leaders. An offensive barrage by the Big Rapids Cardinals in the second quarter was something that Kent City couldn’t handle in a 66-54 loss. The Eagles...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
localsportsjournal.com
Laird, Jeruzal lead Ludington to win over Fremont
Keelyn Laird and Elianna Jeruzal scored 24 points between them as the visiting Ludington girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 50-20 to open the second half of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season Tuesday. It was the Orioles’ fifth consecutive win. Laird finished as the game’s high scorer with...
localsportsjournal.com
Fox, Mosley lead Hesperia over Mason County Eastern
Ian Fox and Maddox Mosley combined for 38 points for Hesperia’s boys basketball team Monday night in a 66-59 non-conference victory over visiting Mason County Eastern. Fox poured in 20 points and Mosley finished with 18 for the Panthers to snap a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals have lost...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton hangs on for win over Ravenna
The Holton Red Devils used a strong second-quarter performance to knock off Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers division contest on Tuesday, 43-37. “This was a game we had to have and the girls came out with the right effort it takes to compete,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “We played them earlier in the year and we all felt we let a game slip out of our hands at the last minute. We were up all game and Ravenna closed out on an 11-0 run to win by five, so this is one we had marked.”
localsportsjournal.com
Richards has double-double as Calvary Christian gets by Shelby in Monday hoops action
It came down to the final moments, but the Fruitport Calvary Christian boys’ basketball team scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 51-47 non-conference win over visiting Shelby Monday night. After taking a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, each team...
localsportsjournal.com
Alvesteffer, Mickovich lead Mason County Eastern girls past Hesperia
Two players scored in double figures as the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team defeated Hesperia, 46-35, Tuesday in a non-conference game. “I was pleased with the girls’ effort tonight,” said Cardinals coach Jake Smith. “They played a complete game. We were able to use our size inside early and that allowed our guards to get some open looks.
localsportsjournal.com
Slow start costs Newaygo girls’ in loss to Reed City
The Newaygo girls basketball teams have dominated the Reed City Coyote teams in the past number of years. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening as the Lions fell to Reed City, 46-29, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Coyotes used a strong first-half performance, along with...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague overpowers Orchard View in girls basketball
The Montague girls’ basketball team picked up a 44-12 West Michigan Conference-Lakes win over Orchard View on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and led 26-6 at halftime. Montague extended the lead to 34-8 at the end of three quarters. Braylyn Bultema led Montague with...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague steamrolls Ravenna behind a dominant first half
The Montague Wildcats boys’ basketball team blitzed the Ravenna Bulldogs out of the gate and cruised to a 66-37 victory on Tuesday evening. Montague began the game on a 13-4 run to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led 34-14 at halftime. Montague maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 45-25.
localsportsjournal.com
Anna Lundquist scores 19 points to lead Oakridge over Manistee
Anna Lundquist scored 19 points to lead the Oakridge girls’ basketball team to a 44-40 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over visiting Manistee on Tuesday night. The host Eagles managed to take a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Chippewas came back with...
localsportsjournal.com
Highly ranked Muskegon Big Reds crush Holland, 74-25
The No. 3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team wasted little time on Tuesday evening in extending their winning streak. The Big Reds, who compete in Division 1, won their 11th straight game as they clobbered the Holland Dutch, 74-25, in an OK-Green contest at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. Ten Big...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven girls fall in final seconds to Hudsonville
The Grand Haven girls basketball team lost a heartbreaking game against OK Conference-Red foe Hudsonville on Tuesday evening. The Bucs led with 3 seconds left before a foul sent Hudsonville to the line to steal the win, 47-46. Grand Haven led at the end of the first half, 29-21. The...
Comments / 0