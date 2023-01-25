ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Silas ripped players before Monday's streak ending win

By Adam Spolane
HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Don Nelson used to have a philosophy when it came to admonishing his players: You get six bullets every year, and you have to use them wisely. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas worked under the hall of famer in Golden State from 2006-2010, and he says it was one of the more valuable lessons he learned.

“You can’t come in everyday crushing the guys,” Silas said. “But six times a year you can completely go off if you need to, so finding that balance is something that coaches have been dealing with for years.”

Silas fired off one of his bullets before the Rockets 119-114 win over the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Rockets coach watched as his go through the motions during that morning’s shootaround, and he had enough.

“We were on a what, 13 game losing streak? Any coach is gonna be upset about that,” Rockets guard Garrison Mathews said. “Especially when we come into shootaround the way we did, and being lackadaisical and not being in tune to what we’re doing. Any coach is gonna get upset.”

The message Silas attempted to send was heard loud and clear.

“We did exactly what he said. He lit a fire under us, and we came out and showed it last night,” Mathews said. “When coach gets into you like that, people listen.”

Silas has a nice guy reputation around the NBA. He’s always positive and there's almost always a smile across his face, but to those outside the Rockets organization, that sunny exterior gives the appearance he's some sort of pushover, which he insists is not the case.

“Those people who say that they're not in practice, they’re not in my locker room. They don't know what happens outside of what they see on television or at the games. That’s why it’s entertainment. I get it. Sports is entertainment, so that's fodder for entertainment, but when it comes to the coaching part, and teaching and having expectations, those expectations aren't met then players need to know, and I'd let them know yesterday.”

The players understood Silas was right when he went off on them Monday morning, that’s what made in impactful. You can’t yell and scream just to yell and scream when dealing with professional athletes. They can see right through the act, and so that’s why Nelson and now Silas believe it’s important to pick your spots.

“It has to be something that's not fabricated. It has to be something that's from the heart and the players know, whether it's contrived or not, and you just have to be yourself and coach the way that you feel is necessary.”

