The Church of England is sorry, kinda, for its past homophobia. In a symbolic move, the church has declared it will bless gay marriages—but still won’t allow them to take place in the church. The minute policy shift was announced in a report Friday, co-signed by bishops within the church, containing an apology for past mistreatment of the LGBTQ community. “For the times we have rejected or excluded you, and those you love, we are deeply sorry. The occasions on which you have received a hostile and homophobic response in our churches are shameful and for this we repent,” the statement reads. “We have not loved you as God loves you, and that is profoundly wrong.” Still, the new policy is said to be entirely voluntary. The Church of England has a wide reach of tens of millions across 165 countries, according to The New York Times, and has been more conservative on moving to pro-LGBTQ messaging compared to its American branch, the Episcopal church.Read it at The New York Times

6 DAYS AGO