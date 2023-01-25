ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Before He Died Cardinal Pell Penned Damning Anonymous Memo on Pope Francis

A harsh memo criticizing the papacy of Pope Francis as a “disaster” and “catastrophe” that circulated on the Catholic blog Settimo Cielo last spring was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, who died this week after a routine hip replacement surgery. The blogger Sandro Magister, who runs the popular blog, said Wednesday that the damning memo, which sounded the alarm on Francis’ “confusing” reign and got tongues wagging in Rome, was written by Pell, who fancied himself as an ally of the current pope. The memo warned that future popes not take the road Francis has chosen to lead the Catholic Church, which he described as a “toxic nightmare.” Francis is slated to take part in Pell’s funeral in St. Peter’s basilica this weekend. Francis openly supported Pell’s innocence when he was tried, convicted and acquitted of historic sex abuse against choirboys in Australia.Read it at Associated Press
Matthew C. Woodruff

Attacks Against Christian Churches on the Rise in America, According to a Report by a Designated Hate Group.

Evangelical Activist and Lobbying Group Designated as a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Family Research Council, Released the Report in December. The Family Research Council (FRC) cited at least 420 acts of hostility against U.S. churches between January 2018 and September 2022. Acts of hostility include vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, bomb threats and more. The frequency of hostile acts against churches generally increased over the course of the last five years.
Axios

Pope Francis calls laws criminalizing homosexuality "unjust"

Pope Francis in an interview with AP published Wednesday called laws that criminalize homosexuality "unjust." Why it matters: The pope's remarks build on his earlier expressions of support for the LGBTQ community, which has traditionally been marginalized by the church. What he's saying: "Being homosexual is not a crime ......
NPR

Pope Francis' LGBTQ comments are not surprising but sincere, gay Vatican adviser says

Pope Francis says that homosexuality is a sin, but it is not a crime. And then he went further, saying the church must work against unjust laws that make it a crime. He made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press just before an upcoming trip to South Sudan, one of at least 67 countries with anti-gay laws. Joining us now to discuss the significance of these statements is Juan Carlos Cruz. He first met Pope Francis in 2018 when he and other survivors of sexual abuse by a Chilean priest were invited to the Vatican. Cruz is openly gay and now an adviser to the pope on LGBTQ+ issues. He's also a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Good morning. Thank you for being here.
msn.com

The religious persecution on our doorstep

Today is Religious Freedom Day, an occasion to recognize the fundamental role that freedom of worship has occupied throughout American history and to reflect upon the millions around the world who do not enjoy this basic human right. At a time when religious persecution is on the rise worldwide, some of the most alarming restrictions are happening just 90 miles off our own coast.
TheDailyBeast

Church of England Sorry for Anti-Gay Stance, Still Won’t Allow Gay Marriage

The Church of England is sorry, kinda, for its past homophobia. In a symbolic move, the church has declared it will bless gay marriages—but still won’t allow them to take place in the church. The minute policy shift was announced in a report Friday, co-signed by bishops within the church, containing an apology for past mistreatment of the LGBTQ community. “For the times we have rejected or excluded you, and those you love, we are deeply sorry. The occasions on which you have received a hostile and homophobic response in our churches are shameful and for this we repent,” the statement reads. “We have not loved you as God loves you, and that is profoundly wrong.” Still, the new policy is said to be entirely voluntary. The Church of England has a wide reach of tens of millions across 165 countries, according to The New York Times, and has been more conservative on moving to pro-LGBTQ messaging compared to its American branch, the Episcopal church.Read it at The New York Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy