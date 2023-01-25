Read full article on original website
Before He Died Cardinal Pell Penned Damning Anonymous Memo on Pope Francis
A harsh memo criticizing the papacy of Pope Francis as a “disaster” and “catastrophe” that circulated on the Catholic blog Settimo Cielo last spring was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, who died this week after a routine hip replacement surgery. The blogger Sandro Magister, who runs the popular blog, said Wednesday that the damning memo, which sounded the alarm on Francis’ “confusing” reign and got tongues wagging in Rome, was written by Pell, who fancied himself as an ally of the current pope. The memo warned that future popes not take the road Francis has chosen to lead the Catholic Church, which he described as a “toxic nightmare.” Francis is slated to take part in Pell’s funeral in St. Peter’s basilica this weekend. Francis openly supported Pell’s innocence when he was tried, convicted and acquitted of historic sex abuse against choirboys in Australia.Read it at Associated Press
