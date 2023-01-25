ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
SB Nation

I’ve fallen in love with another Sunderland loan player

We’ve all had at least one. Some of us have had many. Some have given us nightmares and some have given us moments of joy. A sacred few have given us memories to last a lifetime. Some are young, eager and enthusiastic, while some are older, weathered and wise.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
Reuters

Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
SB Nation

Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack

Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
CHELSEA, MA
SB Nation

Liverpool Plan New Long-Term Deal for Stefan Bajcetic

Last summer, two years after making the switch to Anfield from Celta Vigo in Spain, Stefan Bajcetic signed a new deal with Liverpool running through 2025. Just six months later and Liverpool’s breakout youngster of the season is in line for a new, improved deal. That’s the word this...
SB Nation

What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City

Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola claims that he doesn’t regret selling stars to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola recently stated that he doesn’t regret selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to a direct rival. Arsenal has been incredible so far this season, they currently sit first in the Premier League table and are many people’s favourites to win the title. Their sudden transformation from...
BBC

Liverpool: Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea match at Anfield

Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea. One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Saturday. The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The 37-year-old...
Yardbarker

Arsenal boss Arteta: I wish I didn't have to compete against Pep

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he would "prefer" not to be competing with Pep Guardiola for the Premier League title. Arsenal visit City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday - the first of three matches between the sides this season, with their Premier League encounters set for 15 February and 26 April.
Yardbarker

Manchester United express interest in signing Italy international

Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but could face interest from rivals Liverpool. That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, which confirmed the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, along with their Merseyside rivals. Chiesa was instrumental to Italy’s Euro 2020 success which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy