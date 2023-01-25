Read full article on original website
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
sportszion.com
“We would like to have him” Saudi football chief reacts to talk of Lionel Messi being reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo amid $300M transfer deal
Cristiano Ronaldo has shown a path to the Saudi Arabian clubs to snatch the biggest superstars into their league following his mega-deal with Al Nassr FC and reports suggested that Lionel Messi could be on his way to the Middle East. Al Hilal expressed their desire to sign the World...
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
SB Nation
I’ve fallen in love with another Sunderland loan player
We’ve all had at least one. Some of us have had many. Some have given us nightmares and some have given us moments of joy. A sacred few have given us memories to last a lifetime. Some are young, eager and enthusiastic, while some are older, weathered and wise.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs Arsenal: What impact will FA Cup encounter have on the title race?
Mikel Arteta has insisted that the FA Cup meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal will have no bearing on the title race. But a first time meeting between the two sides this season could set the stage for a fight to finish in the title race. Manchester City have been...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
Saudi league planning for Lionel Messi to join Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain
Could Lionel Messi be set to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool transfer news: Latest January window updates as Chelsea consider hijacking Nunes plans
Liverpool have consistently opted against major transfer moves in January following Jurgen Klopp's arrival in 2015, but a recent 3-0 defeat to Brighton followed by a 0-0 draw with Chelsea during a miserable run of results has highlighted the need for reinforcements. In seven winter windows, Klopp had only broken...
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
SB Nation
Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack
Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
SB Nation
Liverpool Plan New Long-Term Deal for Stefan Bajcetic
Last summer, two years after making the switch to Anfield from Celta Vigo in Spain, Stefan Bajcetic signed a new deal with Liverpool running through 2025. Just six months later and Liverpool’s breakout youngster of the season is in line for a new, improved deal. That’s the word this...
SB Nation
What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City
Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
Yardbarker
Pep Guardiola claims that he doesn’t regret selling stars to Arsenal
Pep Guardiola recently stated that he doesn’t regret selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to a direct rival. Arsenal has been incredible so far this season, they currently sit first in the Premier League table and are many people’s favourites to win the title. Their sudden transformation from...
BBC
Liverpool: Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea match at Anfield
Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea. One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Saturday. The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The 37-year-old...
Yardbarker
Arsenal boss Arteta: I wish I didn't have to compete against Pep
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he would "prefer" not to be competing with Pep Guardiola for the Premier League title. Arsenal visit City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday - the first of three matches between the sides this season, with their Premier League encounters set for 15 February and 26 April.
Yardbarker
Manchester United express interest in signing Italy international
Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus’ Federico Chiesa but could face interest from rivals Liverpool. That is according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, which confirmed the Red Devils are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old, along with their Merseyside rivals. Chiesa was instrumental to Italy’s Euro 2020 success which...
