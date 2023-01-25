Read full article on original website
Review: Grief builds, reveals, and crumbles in ‘After Love’
In After Love, there is is this recurring image of the White Cliffs of Dover, hauntingly bright covered with lush green grass, upon which Mary – played by Joanna Scanlan – often stands, almost as if she were their continuation. It’s a silent presence throughout, overbearing for its scope, and blinding for its color, and it is a tangible personification of grief.
Collider
Where Is Hyde on ‘That '90s Show’?
That ‘90s Show offers a joyous return to the world and universe of one of the best sitcoms of the actual 1990s. That ‘70s Show was a delightful series that allowed its characters to grow up during a decade of rapid social change and completed their journey together after eight seasons and 200 episodes. That ‘90s Show brings back original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively. It also includes the original main characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), as well as a few delightful guest stars. However, one of the original characters is entirely absent.
Collider
'Blood' Review: By-the-Books Vampire Tale Explores Drug Addiction and Motherly Sacrifices
For many decades, vampire stories were focused mainly on the cursed existence of these creatures, doomed to wander the nights alone for all eternity, deprived of their humanity. However, while an agonizing eternal life remains at the center of vampire stories, the blood-suckers also serve as the perfect metaphor for drug addiction. After all, vampires struggle with dark cravings that must be satiated at all costs, even if it means hurting other people. Director Brad Anderson’s Blood is one of the rare vampire movies to focus entirely on the subject of drug addiction, which could make it a refreshing entry to the subgenre. Unfortunately, Blood’s script leans too heavily on tropes. Besides that, Anderson’s competent direction cannot help with Blood’s mixed messages about drug addiction and an ultimately unlikable protagonist.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love
Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
Collider
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
Narcissus and Echo: The Heartbreak of Relationships with Narcissists
The poignant myth of Narcissus and Echo crystallizes the problem of relationships with narcissists. They were tragic characters in Ovid’s Metamorphoses. Sadly, both partners feel insufficiently loved but are locked in a painful drama. Yet, the narcissist feels irreproachable and blames his or her partner, who too often readily agrees.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Collider
Every 'That 70s Show' Reference Made in 'That 90s Show'
As That '90s Show made its debut on Netflix, many of its viewers were met with a different kind of nostalgia: a mix of both nostalgia for the 90s and for the original show that debuted in the 90s, That '70s Show. Back then, the out-of-date references, relatable characters, and groovy tunes were a source of laughter that made our neighbors wonder what we were smoking, and now the updated spin-off makes us feel like we’re coming home to Point Place as well.
Which Couples From 'Are You the One?' Are Still Together? Here's a Rundown
MTV’s Are You the One? reality show dating experiment completely changed the game. As opposed to simply bringing a group of attractive singles together with a unique set of rules, the reality show relied on a series of compatibility tests and individual assessments to figure out the perfect singles to embark on the journey and find their match.
Tabitha Brown Reflects on 20-Year Marriage to Her "Best Friend," Chance: "I Gotta Tell the Truth"
Tabitha Brown is showing some love for her husband of 20 years. In a Jan. 16 interview on "The Talk," the vegan chef called her husband, Chance, her "best friend" and shared a little insight into how they manage to make their relationship work while in the public eye. The pair host a YouTube show called "Fridays with Tab and Chance," and Tabitha said honesty is at the core of her approach.
Collider
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Uncovering the Mystery of Drake Hogestyn: The Iconic Character of 'Days of Our Lives
For over three decades, Drake Hogestyn has captivated audiences as one of the most iconic characters on the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives." From his humble beginnings as a struggling artist to his rise as a powerful businessman and patriarch, Drake's journey has been filled with drama, romance, and intrigue. But who is Drake Hogestyn, and what makes him such a beloved and enduring character?
Wisdom With Love
Today we’re going to be chatting about something we’ll all encounter at some point in our lives — better or for worse — and that’s romantic love. It’s impossible to go through life without this concept, either in theory or in practice.
Collider
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Creator Neil Druckmann Explains Episode 2's Piano Frog
This past weekend, the second episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us premiered. While fans overall praised the episode, one moment truly stole the show. In a quick shot, a frog was seen sitting on a piano and this “piano frog” quickly became a fan favorite. Now the creator of both the series and the original video game, Neil Druckmann, has revealed some behind the scene information about the frog.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in January 2023
New year, new movies! With a change in the calendar comes a change in the film libraries of streaming services. And HBO Max still boasts what's arguably the strongest collection of them all, with a range of feature films from a variety of genres. January sees the addition of one of the best action franchises in modern cinema, some fun comedies, and auteur-driven dramas; to name just a few. Check out the list below to see some of our highlights for this month’s new films.
Collider
'Escape To The Country' Is Your New Favorite BritBox Obsession
There is a list of TV shows, or kinds of TV shows, that are on free-to-air that makes you wonder who tunes into them every week. The conclusion is usually "your grandma," in the nicest way possible, and house-hunting shows are close to the top of that list. The many variations of House Hunters, Grand Designs, Lakefront Bargain Hunt, all shows with a similar formula that turns the camera on one of the more tedious parts on finding a place to live. Retirees and first-time house-buyers, going from house to house and discussing their strengths and weaknesses, and seeing if it fits within their budget.
Collider
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Author Rick Riordan Says Lance Reddick & Toby Stephens Have a "Godly Aura"
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 officially rounded out its casting, bringing fans two godly announcements for the upcoming Disney+ adaptation. Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens were the final two reveals for the show and will play the Greek gods Zeus and Poseidon, respectively. As anticipation continues to build for the latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved fantasy series, the author shared his excitement for the cast in a new blog post.
