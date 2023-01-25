ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Determined Linette reaping rewards after overcoming 'painful' injury layoff

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bB0Zt_0kQRPvtE00

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Magda Linette said missing out on the Australian Open two years ago because of a chronic knee injury made her more determined to reignite her career, as she prepares for her first Grand Slam semi-final on Thursday.

Late-blooming Linette goes into the semi-final after earning a 6-3 7-5 win over former world number one Karolina Pliskova, having never made it past the third round of a major before.

Linette withdrew from the 2021 Australian Open one day before her flight to Melbourne because of a knee injury that took 11 weeks to diagnose and kept her sidelined for five months.

The 30-year-old from Poland said she felt envy for the players who competed in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, after spending two weeks in quarantine upon arrival.

"It was honestly the most painful experience of my life," Linette told reporters on Wednesday. "I had meniscus surgery, but because it was kind of tricky where the injury was, nobody could really see what was happening.

"Literally one day before my flight the pain and the uncomfortable feeling that I had came back with some extra force.

"(I) listened to everybody complaining about the isolation, and I was so jealous that they had to do it, because I really wanted to be there."

Linette, who has credited her improved mental strength for her Melbourne run, said she had doubts about the future of her career after returning from the lengthy layoff but found herself calmer than ever on court after she returned to competition.

"Why? Because I think it couldn't be really worse, right? I honestly didn't play for five months," Linette said. "I came back within six weeks. I was very determined to come back as soon as I can. I rushed it a little bit too much.

"It definitely changed a lot for me. I became a little bit calmer. I changed a lot in my life and made some tough decisions, and I think I'm getting rewarded for it now."

Linette will meet the fifth seed, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, for a place in the final.

"My first serve wasn't always there (against Pliskova). I think I did really well not to panic and still stay in the rally and go for the shots when I had the chance," she said.

"That was, I think, something I did the best."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change

Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury

Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tennismajors.com

“I felt the misses and the losses defining me” – Poland’s Magda Linette is learning to let go – and win – on the big stage

Upon entering the 2023 Australian Open, Poland’s Magda Linette had played 29 main draws at the majors, and lost in the first round on 17 of those occasions. Additionally, she had never been past the third round at any of them. Yes, she was talented – steadily rising even – but her performance over the last 10 days in Melbourne has gone far and above all expectations.
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy