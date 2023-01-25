ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

NATO's Stoltenberg expects allies to lift defence spending target

By Reuters
 2 days ago
BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects the alliance's member states to raise their current spending target on defence of 2% of national output when they meet for a summit in Vilnius in July, he told German newspaper Die Welt.

"I assume that there will be a new target for defence spending when we meet for the NATO summit in Vilnius in July this year," Stoltenberg told Welt.

"The two percent target was initially for a decade, so until 2024, so we have to update it now."

Stoltenberg said he could not yet say what the member states would agree on. "But I assume that it will be a more ambitious target than before, because everybody sees that we need to invest more," he added.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, many allies have increased their military spending.

Comments / 1

Robert Novotny
2d ago

The U.S. spends more than the next 9 countries combined and funds 80% of NATO...yes you all need to step it up. Can you imagine if we billed you for your protection.

Reply
2
Reuters

Reuters

