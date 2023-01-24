BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grits are a staple on the South Louisiana breakfast table. Often, this traditional breakfast dish is combined with seasonal ingredients, such as crawfish as seen here, to create something truly unique that can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Also, I’m using the bright blue, stone-ground grits from my White Oak Estate & Gardens to make it even more irresistible!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO