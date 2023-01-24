ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Crawfish and Creamy Blue Corn Grits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grits are a staple on the South Louisiana breakfast table. Often, this traditional breakfast dish is combined with seasonal ingredients, such as crawfish as seen here, to create something truly unique that can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Also, I’m using the bright blue, stone-ground grits from my White Oak Estate & Gardens to make it even more irresistible!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space

Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB.com

RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Jan. 27

4 people taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle. Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials. Updated: 8 hours ago. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang for...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
BATON ROUGE, LA

