Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WAFB.com
Crawfish and Creamy Blue Corn Grits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grits are a staple on the South Louisiana breakfast table. Often, this traditional breakfast dish is combined with seasonal ingredients, such as crawfish as seen here, to create something truly unique that can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Also, I’m using the bright blue, stone-ground grits from my White Oak Estate & Gardens to make it even more irresistible!
brproud.com
Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
225batonrouge.com
Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space
Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Filmed in Donaldsonville, 'We Have a Ghost' to premiere Feb. 24 on Netflix
"We Have a Ghost," the Netflix movie filmed in late 2021 in Donaldsonville, will debut Feb. 24. As Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana disrupted production, the film crew for the upcoming movie returned after an extended break to finish filming scenes in the Ascension Parish west bank city. The movie...
WAFB.com
RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Jan. 27
4 people taken to hospital in Zachary crash involving overturned vehicle. Four people were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Friday, Jan. 27, according to emergency officials. Updated: 8 hours ago. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang for...
Baton Rouge man goes from wrongful prison sentence to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Archie Williams, a Louisiana native, was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for aggravated rape, battery and murder. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Baton Rouge singer will perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Williams was exonerated in 2019. He told Prison Legal News in a 2021 interview, “I knew I was […]
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
theadvocate.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
fox5ny.com
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
brproud.com
Gas station on Bluebonnet Boulevard sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Baton Rouge Circle K. The ticket was sold at a gas station located at 5550 Bluebonnet Boulevard. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Someone matched four of the...
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
5 Baton Rouge charter schools granted second chance to make improvements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Louisiana charter schools were up for a routine renewal with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. According to board members, two of those schools are doing poorly. The scores dropped during COVID at lots of schools. Now, these charter schools are below what their contracts expect of them.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
Comments / 0