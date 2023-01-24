Read full article on original website
Fort Worth launching new initiative aimed at preventing youth violence
FORT WORTH, Texas — In a new effort to combat youth violence, leaders of a Fort Worth program are fast-tracking the rollout of an initiative. It’s called the "One Second Collaborative," a partnership between the Fort Worth Police Department, the city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and United Way.
Through partnership with Big Thought, Fort Worth ISD aims to improve classroom discipline
Amyri Jackson is over halfway done with his time at the Metro Opportunity campus, and he’s learning how to use the reset room to calm down. The eighth-grader is one of about 400 students who will use the alternative school program Fort Worth ISD has developed with a goal of transforming discipline.
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
Plano ISD to offer teaching certification program through IWU
Plano ISD partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University to offer alternative methods of obtaining a teaching certification. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Plano ISD is hoping to simplify the certification process for prospective teachers. During a Jan. 24 work session, PISD board of trustees discussed the Pathway for Teacher Certification program, an initiative...
Ready to Work Program gives Dallas ISD chance to get certifications needed to land jobs
DALLAS - A career readiness program has returned to Dallas ISD schools for the first time since the pandemic. The goal is to help students who need to enter the workforce right away get the certification needed for skilled jobs. The Ready to Work Program is giving Dallas ISD students...
Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Plan New $2.5 Billion Dallas Pediatric Medical Campus
Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center are in the planning stages of a new pediatric campus in Dallas. The two entities estimated a $1.6 billion construction budget and a total project cost of $2.5 billion, according to original solicitation documents obtained by D CEO Magazine. (The project was first reported last year by the website Strategic Partnerships Inc., which follows large procurement projects across the country.)
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
Prosper ISD school board president arrested on child indecency charge, district says
DALLAS — The Prosper Independent School District's board president has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, the district announced. Prosper ISD officials said in a statement that board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on Wednesday by the Dallas Police Department. The district said it doesn't...
Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023
Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch
CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
Over 80 COVID-related deaths reported across North Texas in January; hospitalizations decreasing, officials say
TEXAS, USA — As certain countries continue to have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations across the area. Earlier in January, moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
This Fort Worth nursing home is one of the ’worst of the worst,’ feds say
A Fort Worth nursing home has been added to the government’s list of “worst of the worst” nursing homes. The Fort Worth Southwest Nursing Center, at 5300 Altamesa Blvd., was designated a “special focus facility” by the federal government last year. There are just 88 special focus facilities in the nation, or about 0.5% of all nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The designation is reserved for nursing homes with the most serious or most prolonged health and safety violations.
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
Trying to find an apartment in Fort Worth? A growing housing supply could help.
Despite its ranking as the fourth-most competitive rental market in Texas last year, the hunt for an apartment in Fort Worth might get easier in 2023. A mass exodus of out-of-state transplants and high lease renewal rates fueled the local rental market’s high demand in 2021 and 2022. About 6,000 new apartments were added in 2022 and another 6,000 are expected in 2023, which has yet to make a dent in demand for apartments.
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
From the publisher: $1.1 million investment in Fort Worth Report is because of you
When we started the Fort Worth Report in April 2021, we assumed we’d have to explain to you the need for a nonprofit, independent local news organization. Repeatedly, though, you interrupted our explanation and said you knew all too well about the demise of local legacy news media. You told us how much you wanted more straightforward reporting about Fort Worth and Tarrant County.
Parkland doctor provides advice on how to avoid getting the flu, cold or COVID
DALLAS – It’s a new year but respiratory viruses are still present with flu activity peaking between December and February. But could that cough, runny nose or body aches indicate it’s flu, cold or COVID?. These three sicknesses have two things in common – they are contagious...
Baby gorilla stands up for first time with helping hand from mom
FORT WORTH, TX – Bruno, a nearly three-month-old gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, stood up for the first time with some support from his mom, Gracie, the zoo announced on Wednesday, January 25. Video posted by the Fort Worth Zoo shows Bruno holding hands with Gracie as he pushes himself up off the ground and stays upright […]
Teresa Ramirez Gonzalez files to run for District 4 City Council seat
Teresa Ramirez Gonzalez, an active community volunteer, filed to run in District 4 on Fort Worth’s City Council. Gonzales is the only person running for the seat as of Jan. 23, as the current incumbent, Alan Blaylock, has filed to run in District 10. Gonzalez describes herself as a...
