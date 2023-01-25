Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.

