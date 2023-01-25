Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Upsetting Habits That May Influence Relationships
Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.
Opinion: People Are Unsure About Their Romantic Relationships
Lately, I’ve been having many conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
Opinion: People Lost Interest In New Relationships Because Of Off-Putting Behavior
When I was younger, I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.
This Low-Effort Activity Could Bring The Love Back To Your Relationship
You don't need to be with your partner to effectively use this relationship hack.
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
KevinMD.com
How to recognize and stop gaslighting in your relationships
An excerpt from The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide: Your Personal Journey Toward Healing from Emotional Abuse. Gaslighting is insidiously pervasive in today’s culture. We are inundated by an onslaught of news and information that we’re aware might not be accurate. In such a climate, we are presented with more occasions to question what we know and consequently are more vulnerable to gaslighting than ever.
msn.com
Our Best Tips For Navigating Being In Love With Someone You Can't Be With
As much as being in love is one of the most wonderful things in the world, on the other side of that coin is being in love with someone you can't be with — or, as they call it, unrequited love. To love someone who doesn't love you back is devastating on so many levels. It doesn't affect just your emotions and mental state but your physical state too.
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Harper's Bazaar
What is 'lucky girl' syndrome and does it actually work?
If you're a regular scroller on social media, chances are you might have seen videos of young women confidently proclaiming how lucky they are; that everything always goes right for them. 'Lucky girl syndrome' is the latest trend doing the rounds online, with the concept being that if you repeatedly tell the universe how fortunate you are, that you will be rewarded with that promotion, proposal or pay rise, depending on what you're wishing for.
msn.com
I’m a scientist of human evolution — men have 3 top dating ‘red flags’
Don’t say he didn’t warn you. Writer and scientist Macken Murphy took to TikTok last week to reveal his hypothesis for the three most common red flags that women should look out for when dating men. Murphy, an Oxford University-educated cognitive and evolutionary anthropologist, has declared it a...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Constantly Be Unstable
Time and time again, I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”
Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
How Having an Open Marriage Made Me Think Differently About Monogamy
When I first started sleeping with people other than my husband, I felt a thrill that doesn’t often feature in monogamous relationships: the delight of a new body, the febrile loss of a particular kind of security, the rush of fear. I also felt a newfangled interest in our relationship from those close to us. This interest sometimes looked like support, and other times judgment. Questions from those in monogamous relationships came thick and fast: “What if he finds someone better?” “Aren’t you worried that you’ll have better sex with someone else?” “What if you ruin what you have?”
Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating
“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?
Opinion: Red Flags At The Beginning Of Toxic Relationships Are Almost Always Overlooked
I wouldn’t have been able to write about this when I was younger because I was naive and didn’t look for red flags before jumping into a relationship. Unfortunately, I wasn’t taught how to protect my mind and heart against abusers. Sociopaths, narcissists, and emotional/physical abusers weren’t on my radar, making me a prime target.
To wear or not to use under garments is the question
I grew up during the late 1960s and early 1970s when underwear was not an option but a necessity. I recall once running late in second grade and when I sat at my desk at school I realized I had no panties on and was miserable the entire day. Panties in those days were a shield because little girls wore dresses to school. When we played outside or would swing and climb the monkey bars if our dress went up the underwear was a barrier to our private parts which many of us were told should remain private.
techvisibility.com
Single people feel at ease and you may safer so you can encompass when you look at the cellular phone messaging and you will dating having complete fun and you can amusement
Nightline will provide you with the right platform to track down and you may speak to beautiful and you will slutty singles from your area for thrilling and you can satisfying cell phone relationship sense. You can begin your own talk along with your prominent single either by myself calling the amount otherwise by delivering texts. There are some features given by the business due to their people to provide these with joyous and enjoyable sense.
Opinion: Why Are Healthy Relationships So Hard To Find?
Healthy relationships are essential for our overall well-being, yet they can be challenging to maintain. Building and maintaining healthy connections can be difficult, whether in a romantic relationship, a friendship, or a relationship with a family member. So why are healthy relationships so hard?
Comments / 0