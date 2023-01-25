ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia defence ministry says frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic

 2 days ago
MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday the frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested its strike capabilities in the western Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, the ministry said the frigate had run a computer simulation on hypersonic Zircon missiles.

Zircon missiles have a range of 900 km (560 miles), and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them. The statement did not say the frigate had launched a missile.

Tensions between the West and Russia have reached the highest point in years due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian officials have on several occasions suggested Russia might use its nuclear arsenal, the world's largest, if it feels threatened by Western support for Ukraine.

Ventura Santiago
1d ago

Russia can not take a small country like Ukraine and belive the he can take one of the most powerful country in earth, what a 🤡

