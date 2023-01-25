Read full article on original website
binbits.com
Concordium partners Stir to expand its ecosystem in Asia
Popular layer-one blockchain protocol, Concordium has partnered with Stir network, a Singapore based Japanese specialist team. The protocol announced the development in a Twitter post on Tuesday. As revealed, the aim of the partnership is to help accelerate the expansion of the Concordium ecosystem in Asia. Notably, Stir network intends...
Tech Times
Three Cryptos Set to Skyrocket in Value in 2023: HedgeUp, Solana, and Shiba Inu
2021 was dubbed the "year of cryptocurrencies," but 2022 didn't follow the steps of the previous year, considering that we entered the crypto bear market. In 2023, the rally raised the expectations of investors, companies, and analysts. We're now on track to recovery as market trends and predictions are telling us to sit back for a ride into the bull market.
forkast.news
Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens
Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
Sam Bankman-Fried's favored tokens, `Sam Coins', have doubled in price as crypto market stages a comeback
Digital coins supported by Sam Bankman-Fried while he ran FTX have surged in value this month even as questions about the future of the crypto exchange persist.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
theblock.co
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream raises $125 million to expand mining services
Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Blockstream raised $125 million in a convertible note and secured loan financing round. The company will use the money to expand its institutional bitcoin mining colocation services...
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
TechCrunch
Sequoia, Marc Andreessen back early-stage fund Kearny Jackson
Kearny Jackson, founded by former Spotify executive Sriram Krishnan, said it has closed $14 million second fund. It has also roped in Sunil Chhaya, formerly a VC at Menlo Ventures, as a co-GP. The fund, whose name is inspired from the street names where the two longtime friends have hung...
CoinDesk
Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
binbits.com
Injective launches $150 million ecosystem fund
In an attempt to foster massive adoption of DeFi, popular layer-1 blockchain, Injective has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund. The blockchain firm announced the development in its Wednesday blog post. According to Injective, the ecosystem fund would be channelled towards empowering and supporting developers building on the Cosmos network, thereby fostering DeFi adoption.
CoinTelegraph
'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting
A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
binbits.com
QuickNode completes $60 million funding round
Renowned blockchain development platform, Quicknode has completed a $60 million funding round. The firm announced the development in its Tuesday Twitter post. According to the developer of blockchain, it embarked on the funding round to aid its global expansion, geared towards onboarding more users and developers to web3. Occasioned by...
TechCrunch
Cowboy Ventures goes bigger with $260M across two new funds, including an opportunity fund
The amount is more than all the capital that the outfit has raised across its previous funds, which were sized at $40 million, $60 million and $95 million, respectively. Then again, the team has grown over the years from being a one-person firm to an outfit with an investor team, including fintech specialist Jill Williams, who Lee recruited from Anthemis, and Amanda Robson, who was pulled out of Norwest Venture Partners, where she worked with numerous enterprise software companies, including some focused on AI and robotics. (Longtime Silicon Valley attorney Ted Wang is also closely associated with the fund as a “board partner” and advises more than a dozen of its portfolio companies.)
binbits.com
Tether partners INHOPE to combat CSAM in marketplaces
Popular issuer of stablecoins, Tether has partnered with INHOPE, a global network combatting online Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The blockchain firm announced the partnership in a Twitter post on Thursday. As announced, the aim of the partnership is to combat child abuse content on crypto marketplaces. As revealed, Tether...
financemagnates.com
First Binance and Now Coinbase Have Both Been Fined $3.3m in Netherlands
The leading digital assets exchange Coinbase has been slapped with a hefty $3.3 million fine by the Dutch central bank, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). A fine of an identical amount was paid a few months earlier by its rival platform Binance. According to the DNB's press release, the fine was...
binbits.com
Coinbase slammed with $3.3 million fine in Netherlands
The apex bank in Netherlands, identified as De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has slammed a $3.3 million fine on popular crypto exchange, Coinbase. The central bank announced the fine on the crypto exchange in its Thursday Twitter post. According to the announcement, it took the decision due to non-compliance of Coinbase with local regulations for financial service providers in the country.
dailyhodl.com
Metaverse Crypto Project Skyrockets Over 100% in a Week As It Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network
A virtual world crypto project is significantly outperforming the digital asset markets just as it migrates to Ethereum (ETH) layer-2 Polygon (MATIC). OrbCity (ORB) is a decentralized virtual world where users can explore and control their own cities using multiple tokens and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Districts in major cities like...
