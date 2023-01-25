ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyzwe_0kQRL0OE00

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday.

Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Against Minnesota, Green shot 15 of 25 and made six of his 2 3-point attempts. That followed a 16-for-24 shooting display against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 18 when Green matched his previous career high of 41 points. Fits and spurts have defined this season for Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. But when he excels, the potential is blinding.

“Again, 20 years old,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said of Green, whose 21st birthday is Feb. 9. “We shouldn’t expect him to be 100 percent polished. He’s just coming along.”

The Rockets snapped a 13-game losing skid on Monday behind Green, who added four rebounds and four assists to his ledger. As noteworthy as his individual brilliance was the cohesion he shared with second-year center Alperen Sengun, who continued his recent uptick with 21 points (on 8-of-12 shooting), seven rebounds and seven assists.

Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. missed his sixth consecutive game with a foot injury on Monday. During that stretch, Sengun is averaging 21 points (on 69.3 percent shooting), 10.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists with increased offensive orchestration duties.

Without Porter, who averages 19.2 points and 5.6 assists, siphoning shots, Green is averaging 28.6 points (on 49.5 percent shooting) and 3.6 assists.

As Houston continues to trudge along in its protracted rebuild, questions continue to arise over which players should set the foundation for the future. While the sample size is small, the simultaneous growth Green and Sengun is creating optimism.

“They’ve had a connection most of the season,” Silas said of Green and Sengun. “They’ve done a good job. Yeah, those two 20-year-olds are finding their way.”

The Wizards opened a five-game road trip with a 127-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, doing so without Kristaps Porzingis, who is week-to-week because of a sprained left ankle.

Washington won a third consecutive game despite missing its second-leading scorer, Porzingis, and trading its fourth-leading scorer, Rui Hachimura, to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Without Porzingis and Hachimura, the Wizards had to dig a bit deeper into their bench.

Reserve forward Deni Avdija, who stands to benefit the most with Hachimura in Los Angeles, posted a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) while adding three assists and three steals in 32 minutes on Tuesday. The Wizards went small on occasion with Porzingis unavailable, and they were able to generate timely defensive pressure down the stretch against the Mavericks.

For one night, the Wizards unlocked a winning formula, with Delon Wright’s steal in the final second sealing the victory over Dallas. The goal is to do so again in Houston.

“We’ve got a long road trip ahead,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said, “but it could be a catalyst for something. To be a little short-handed, to be able to compete on the road, an area in which we’ve struggled at times, to be able to come away with one is terrific.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency

The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
FOX Sports

Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy